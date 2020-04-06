Log in
GENTERA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

GENTERA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GENTERA *)
Gentera B de C : 06-04-2020 GENTERA informs the decision made by the Board of Directors regarding 2019 dividend and the buyback program

04/06/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

GENTERA INFORMS THE DECISION MADE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING

2019 DIVIDEND AND THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Mexico City, Mexico, April 6, 2020 - GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V., ("GENTERA") (BMV: GENTERA*) a group leader in financial inclusion, with the objective to create development opportunities through financial services, informs the resolution made by the Board of Directors on this date.

On April 6, the Board of Directors resolved, given the prevailing market conditions, to recommend to the Ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting not to decree nor pay dividends for the 2019 financial year, as well as to suspend the use of the buyback program until a new date to be defined.

At GENTERA we reinforce our commitment to our clients, our employees, society and our shareholders, to guarantee business continuity, always bearing in mind the safety and health of all, aware of the contingency generated by COVID-19.

***

About GENTERA

GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V. (formerly Compartamos, S.A.B. de C.V.) is a holding company group whose primary objective is to promote, organize and manage companies, domestic and international, that are subject to its investment policies. GENTERA was established in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico. Its shares began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange on December 24, 2010 under the ticker symbol COMPARC*. On January 2, 2014, the ticker symbol was changed to GENTERA*.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on GENTERA´s S.A.B. de C.V. management current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

For additional information, please contact:

Enrique Barrera Flores, Investor Relations Officer

Brenda García Cárdenas, Investor Relations

Telephone: +52 (55) 5276-7379

Disclaimer

Gentera SAB de CV published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:12:09 UTC
