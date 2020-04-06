Gentera B de C : 06-04-2020 GENTERA informs the decision made by the Board of Directors regarding 2019 dividend and the buyback program

GENTERA INFORMS THE DECISION MADE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING

2019 DIVIDEND AND THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Mexico City, Mexico, April 6, 2020 - GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V., ("GENTERA") (BMV: GENTERA*) a group leader in financial inclusion, with the objective to create development opportunities through financial services, informs the resolution made by the Board of Directors on this date.

On April 6, the Board of Directors resolved, given the prevailing market conditions, to recommend to the Ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting not to decree nor pay dividends for the 2019 financial year, as well as to suspend the use of the buyback program until a new date to be defined.

At GENTERA we reinforce our commitment to our clients, our employees, society and our shareholders, to guarantee business continuity, always bearing in mind the safety and health of all, aware of the contingency generated by COVID-19.

About GENTERA

GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V. (formerly Compartamos, S.A.B. de C.V.) is a holding company group whose primary objective is to promote, organize and manage companies, domestic and international, that are subject to its investment policies. GENTERA was established in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico. Its shares began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange on December 24, 2010 under the ticker symbol COMPARC*. On January 2, 2014, the ticker symbol was changed to GENTERA*.

