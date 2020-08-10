Gentera B de C : 10-08-2020 GENTERA announces that it formalized its majority stake in ConCrédito

GENTERA announces that it formalized

its majority stake in ConCrédito

Mexico City, August 10, 2020.- GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V. ("GENTERA", "Holding" BMV: GENTERA *) announces that today it formalized the investment process to achieve a majority stake in ConCrédito, a company composed by Fin Útil, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R., Comfu, S.A. de C.V. and Talento ConCrédito S.A. de C.V. This additional investment lines up with what was previously announced.

The investment is paid with GENTERA's own resources and comprises a total amount of $ 506.5 million pesos, which increases GENTERA's ownership from 45.0% to 51.0%.

The investment has the authorization of the Federal Commission on Economic Competition

(COFECE).

(COFECE). ConCrédito is a Mexican company with more than 12 years of experience in granting credits. At the end of 2Q20, it has 112 branches in 21 states within the country and a portfolio of more than 3 thousand million pesos, managed through a network of more than 41 thousand distributors that work with approximately 670 thousand end customers through its Credit, Insurance and CrediTienda products - The latter a digital online sales platform through which more than 9 thousand products are offered to its customers.

ConCrédito and GENTERA will continue to work in a coordinated manner in the administration and operation of the business to implement synergies in the shortest possible time.

With this investment, GENTERA reaffirms its commitment to continue offering additional financial solutions to its clients and giving support to millions of families to contribute to their well-being and the reactivation of economic development, thus building a long-term relationship, while adding a new line of business that will benefit its service offering in Mexico.

About GENTERA and TransNetwork

GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V. (formerly Compartamos, S.A.B. de C.V.) is a holding company whose primary objective is to promote, organize and manage companies, domestic and international, that are subject to its investment policies. GENTERA was established in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico. Its shares began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange on December 24, 2010 under the ticker symbol COMPARC*. On January 2, 2014, the ticker symbol was changed to GENTERA*.

TransNetwork, L.L.C. is a leading Fintech B2B platform in the processing of national and international electronic payments with more than 18 years of experience in the processing and payment of family remittances. TransNetwork has more than 60 thousand payment points throughout Latin America.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

