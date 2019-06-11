Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gentex Corporation    GNTX

GENTEX CORPORATION

(GNTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

ZEELAND, Mich., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 (11.5 cents) per share that will be payable July 24, 2019, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 10, 2019.

About the Company
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s web site at www.gentex.com.

Contact Information
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENTEX CORPORATION
01:01pGentex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend
GL
05/24GENERAL MOTORS : Gentex Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Y..
AQ
05/22GENTEX : receives contract for SOF helmets
AQ
05/20GENTEX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
05/16GENTEX : Purchases Microchip's 25 Billionth MCU, Advancing its HomeLink Interfac..
AQ
05/03GENTEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/24GENTEX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24GENTEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24Gentex Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04/09GENTEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 876 M
EBIT 2019 490 M
Net income 2019 419 M
Finance 2019 399 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 14,45
P/E ratio 2020 13,51
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
Capitalization 6 032 M
Chart GENTEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gentex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve R. Downing President & Chief Executive Officer
James H. Wallace Chairman
Paul Flynn Vice President-Operations
Kevin C. Nash CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Neil Boehm Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTEX CORPORATION18.41%5 707
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE51.28%2 914
THULE GROUP AB37.45%2 294
ADIENT PLC38.05%1 629
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO LTD-2.10%1 550
NINGBO HUAXIANG ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.--.--%1 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About