Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
07/01/2019 | 02:01pm EDT
ZEELAND, Mich., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, July 19, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.