Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gentex Corporation    GNTX

GENTEX CORPORATION

(GNTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gentex to Launch Three New Aftermarket Products and Demonstrate Technology Concepts at SEMA 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST
  • Introduction of three new aftermarket products:
    • Next-generation Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to enhance the vehicle’s rearward view
    • Gentex R-Series Full Display Mirror and camera module specifically designed for professional racecar teams
    • All-new HomeLink aftermarket mirror capable of operating radio frequency and cloud-based home automation devices
  • All-new concepts including a mirror-integrated drive recorder, unique HMI touch controls, and Bluetooth-enabled HomeLink modules
  • Customized Michigan-themed Polaris RZR with camera-controlled light bar

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s SEMA show, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) will launch three new products for the aftermarket: a next-generation Full Display Mirror (FDM) that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated display to enhance the vehicle’s rearward view, a high-performance FDM specifically designed for professional racecar teams, and an all-new automatic-dimming mirror with integrated HomeLink buttons capable of operating RF (radio frequency) and cloud-based home automation devices. All three products will be available through Voxx Electronics.

These and other technology concepts, aftermarket products, and custom demonstration vehicles will be featured at Gentex’s booth (North Hall, #12071), which has been designed to showcase the breadth and depth of Gentex’s expanding digital vision and vehicle connectivity product lineup. The three new aftermarket products can also be viewed at the Voxx Electronics booth (North Hall, #12017).

Gentex is a long-time, Tier-1 supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive industry. It supplies nearly every major automaker with advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the premiere automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year’s show takes place November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The SEMA show helps us gather feedback on product concepts while gauging the aftermarket’s interest in the technologies we’re working on with our OEM customers,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “This year, we’re excited to launch three new products that were previously shown as concepts at SEMA, and to introduce several new technologies for the first time.”

Several years ago at SEMA, Gentex introduced to the aftermarket its Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view. The system captures video from a rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique mirror-integrated LCD that provides the driver with an unobstructed, panoramic view behind the vehicle.

This year at SEMA, Gentex is launching its next-generation FDM, which features enhanced frameless styling and a larger, brighter, higher-resolution display.

Gentex is also launching a high-performance FDM specifically designed for professional racecar teams. Gentex has long provided its OEM customers with digital rear vision systems for their endurance-series race teams around the world. Now, for the first time, Gentex’s R-Series FDM will also be available to the public.

When it comes to car connectivity, Gentex is debuting an all-new aftermarket HomeLink mirror capable of operating RF and cloud-based home automation devices. Wireless control is made possible through HomeLink Connect, Gentex’s new home automation app that can be configured and paired with the mirror’s HomeLink buttons via Bluetooth. The system allows users to activate a wide variety of compatible home automation devices from the car without needing to fumble with their phone.

Two unique vehicles will also be on display, including a heavily modified 2018 Chevy Colorado Z71 Crew Cab equipped for camping and outdoor adventure, which debuted at the show last year. The truck features a custom-designed vehicle wrap that depicts various aspects of the Michigan landscape, and is equipped to handle all types of terrain while camping in style. It even includes a built-in YETI jockey box that cools and dispenses your favorite Michigan microbrew from a keg mounted discretely under the vehicle.

The truck has been updated to include a SmartBeam-controlled light bar, which uses machine vision to optimize forward lighting without blinding preceding traffic, and a brand-new, forward-facing DVR (digital video recorder) pod.

This year, the truck also gets a companion vehicle: a heavily modified Polaris RZR with a complementary Michigan-themed wrap, SmartBeam-controlled light bar, R-Series FDM, and other Gentex technologies.

Also on display will be new concepts for an easy-to-install Bluetooth-enabled HomeLink module, and a new capacitive-touch, multi-function “slider button” for controlling various mirror-integrated features.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market.  Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentextech.com.

Gentex Media ContactGentex Investor Relations Contact
Craig PiersmaJosh O’Berski
(616) 772-1590 x4316(616) 772-1590 x5814
craig.piersma@gentex.comjosh.oberski@gentex.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00ecb2b4-8bd8-4a98-8406-4642eaf85327

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bae99cc-c1e5-4efa-afae-236c62ed9fb8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebf81f6d-d061-45c1-a331-57c9444111d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3238d4f2-a537-48a2-b848-d8df2aff70c6

 

 

Primary Logo

Gentex Next-Generation Full Display Mirror

The Full Display Mirror (FDM) is an intelligent rear vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to enhance the vehicle’s rearward view. This next-generation FDM design features enhanced frameless styling and a larger, brighter, higher-resolution display.
Gentex GNTX-R FDM

The Gentex R-Series Full Display Mirror is a digital rear vision system specifically designed for professional racecar teams. It includes a high-performance, mirror-integrated LCD and rearward-facing camera module to provide a vehicle's rear view.
Gentex Aftermarket HomeLink Mirror

The all-new Gentex HomeLink aftermarket mirror affords complete car-to-home automation. It comes with three programmable buttons capable of operating radio frequency and cloud-based home automation devices.
Gentex Michigan-Themed Chevy Colorado and Polaris RZR

These heavily modified vehicles are equipped for outdoor adventure. They also have unique, Michigan-themed wraps depicted aspects of Michigan's landscape and wildlife. Gentex is based in Michigan.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENTEX CORPORATION
08:00aGentex to Launch Three New Aftermarket Products and Demonstrate Technology C..
GL
11/01GM strike sends ripples across auto parts suppliers
RE
11/01GENTEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/21GENTEX : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
10/18GENTEX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/18GENTEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Gentex Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/08GENTEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01Gentex Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
GL
08/27GENTEX : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 860 M
EBIT 2019 486 M
Net income 2019 418 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,73x
Capitalization 7 215 M
Chart GENTEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gentex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,55  $
Last Close Price 28,52  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve R. Downing President & Chief Executive Officer
James H. Wallace Chairman
Paul Flynn Vice President-Operations
Kevin C. Nash CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Neil Boehm Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTEX CORPORATION41.12%7 215
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.82.61%3 404
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)21.04%2 117
ADIENT PLC46.81%2 070
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.22.83%1 877
NINGBO JIFENG AUTO PARTS CO., LTD.5.88%736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group