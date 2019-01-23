Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2018, at 6:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 21, 2019, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call



Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471



Conference ID number: 13686834



Webcast



A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com .



A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13686834. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 7, 2019.

