Gentherm's Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management System Wins 2019 Automotive News PACE Award

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was recognized as a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award winner for its battery thermal management (BTM) system. The prestigious PACE Award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.



Gentherm’s BTM system is the industry’s first thermoelectric-based solution for 48-volt lithium-ion batteries, and was first launched on the Mercedes S-Class EQ-Boost in 2018. The innovative solution is based on thermoelectric technology that is fully integrated as a structural part in the battery housing and can heat and cool the sensitive lithium-ion battery cells. This enables better battery performance in extreme conditions and prolongs the life of the vehicle’s battery.

“We are honored to receive our first Automotive News PACE Award. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Gentherm’s world class technology team and their dedication to excellence in delivering an industry-leading battery thermal management solution for Mercedes,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “With the increasing adoption of 48-volt vehicle systems, we are well positioned to provide our customers with cutting-edge innovative battery thermal solutions. Receiving a PACE Award is another milestone in Gentherm’s mission to create and deliver extraordinary thermal solutions, and we look forward to continuing to build on our track record of innovation launches.”

Gentherm was one of only 13 winning suppliers selected by an independent panel of judges. Celebrating its 25th year, the PACE Awards were presented during the annual awards ceremony held on Monday, April 8 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

