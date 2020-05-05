Log in
Gentherm to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format due to public health impact of COVID-19, and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

The annual meeting will still be held on May 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and the items of business are the same as previously announced. The meeting will begin promptly, and online access will open fifteen minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the annual meeting, the Company urges them to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting. The proxy card, voting instruction card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual-only meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Shareholder of Record

The Company’s shareholders of record as of April 6, 2020, the record date, can attend the annual meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/273202116 and entering the 15-digit control number on the proxy card, voting instruction card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously received. The meeting password is THRM2020.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Registered Beneficial Owner

Beneficial shareholders as of the record date (who hold shares through a broker, bank or other nominee) must register in advance to vote at the annual meeting. To register, shareholders must obtain a legal proxy from the holder of record and submit proof of legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of the Company’s common stock held as of the record date, along with name and email address, to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 18, 2020. Shareholders will then receive a confirmation of registration with a control number by email from Computershare. At the time of the annual meeting, beneficial shareholders can visit www.meetingcenter.io/273202116 (password THRM2020) and enter the control number.

Voting Shares and Asking Questions; List of Shareholders of Record

Shareholders of record and registered beneficial owners will be able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. A list of shareholders of record will also be available during the annual meeting on the meeting website.

Investor Relations Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
