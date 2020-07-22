Gentian Diagnostics : Newsletter H2-2020 #DiagnosticEfficiency

At Gentian, the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners is always our primary concern. That has also been our main focus as we have, and still are, managing our response to COVID-19. Our robust business-continuity plans have helped us maintain our production lines, and we are pleased that we have been able to continue to seamlessly support our customers, whilst we have abided by the Norwegian health authority policies.

We were really looking forward to present our products and to meet many of you at different conferences and exhibitions around the world throughout the year, but with the current situation most events have obviously been cancelled or gone virtual. To compensate, we are working on producing informative webinars and case studies, and we are always available for virtual meetings for any questions you might have. Please contact us at marketing@gentian.com.

Gentian believes that a fast biomarker of neutrophil activation such as calprotectin, can be used in COVID-19 patients to identify early those patients at risk of developing severe events. Cystatin C might also help identify the serious cases amongst patients infected with COVID-19, since renal failure is a frequent complication of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Gentian has therefore reached out to interested researchers to find study partners to do more in-depth clinical studies. Read more

Gentian is pleased to announce results from two studies published in Critical Care 2020, Meeting Abstracts from the 40th International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine.

Results indicate that calprotectin in plasma is a useful biomarker in prediction of severe events in septic patients and with better performance than other conventional biomarkers. The study has been conducted in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital

Results indicate that calprotectin can be used as an early biomarker for infection and inflammation. The study also shows earlier release of calprotectin compared to other conventional biomarkers like procalcitonin and C-reactive protein (CRP). The study has been conducted in collaboration with University College of London (UCL)





Want to know more about Gentian's Cystatin C immunoassay? Watch this short 10 minute long webinar with Product Manager for Cystatin C, Gaute Tangen, and get more insight about the assay's advantages.

Watch the webinar here.

Calprotectin, an early biomarker for neutrophil activation, has been shown to have clinical diagnostic and prognostic value in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), including the potential to monitor treatment response. During inflammation, neutrophils migrate to the inflammatory site and secrete large amounts of calprotectin which act as a soluble pro-inflammatory mediator. Download the brochure and learn more:

