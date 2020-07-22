Log in
Gentian Diagnostics : Newsletter H2-2020 #DiagnosticEfficiency

07/22/2020

At Gentian, the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners is always our primary concern. That has also been our main focus as we have, and still are, managing our response to COVID-19. Our robust business-continuity plans have helped us maintain our production lines, and we are pleased that we have been able to continue to seamlessly support our customers, whilst we have abided by the Norwegian health authority policies.

We were really looking forward to present our products and to meet many of you at different conferences and exhibitions around the world throughout the year, but with the current situation most events have obviously been cancelled or gone virtual. To compensate, we are working on producing informative webinars and case studies, and we are always available for virtual meetings for any questions you might have. Please contact us at marketing@gentian.com.

Biomarkers in COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment

Gentian believes that a fast biomarker of neutrophil activation such as calprotectin, can be used in COVID-19 patients to identify early those patients at risk of developing severe events. Cystatin C might also help identify the serious cases amongst patients infected with COVID-19, since renal failure is a frequent complication of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Gentian has therefore reached out to interested researchers to find study partners to do more in-depth clinical studies. Read more

Calprotectin - new promising results

Gentian is pleased to announce results from two studies published in Critical Care 2020, Meeting Abstracts from the 40th International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine.

Webinar - Gentian's cystatin C immunoassay

Want to know more about Gentian's Cystatin C immunoassay? Watch this short 10 minute long webinar with Product Manager for Cystatin C, Gaute Tangen, and get more insight about the assay's advantages.

Watch the webinar here.

Calprotectin in rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

Calprotectin, an early biomarker for neutrophil activation, has been shown to have clinical diagnostic and prognostic value in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), including the potential to monitor treatment response. During inflammation, neutrophils migrate to the inflammatory site and secrete large amounts of calprotectin which act as a soluble pro-inflammatory mediator. Download the brochure and learn more:

Get in touch

Want to know more about Gentian or our products please reach out through marketing@gentian.com or fill out the form below, and one of our Product Manager will contact you.

Disclaimer

Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 13:30:15 UTC
