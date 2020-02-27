Genting Berhad : 4Q Net Profit Fell 19%

By Chester Tay



Genting Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 19% from a year earlier due to higher tax charge and was compounded by lower deferred tax credit.

The resorts-and-casinos operator's net profit for the October-to-December period declined to 528.8 million ringgit ($125.6 million), it said late Thursday.

Revenue for the quarter dropped 1.8% to MYR5.30 billion. The company proposed a dividend of MYR0.155 a share.

Net profit for FY 2019 surged 46% to MYR2.00 billion, while revenue grew 3.7% to MYR21.62 billion.

Genting said that demand for international travel is expected to decline in the near term following the imposition of travel restrictions and widespread coronavirus concerns. Hence, the region's leisure and hospitality industry will be adversely impacted, including the gaming industry, it said.

