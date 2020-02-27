Log in
GENTING BERHAD    GENTING   MYL3182OO002

GENTING BERHAD

(GENTING)
  
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 02/26
5.18 MYR   -0.96%
GENTING BERHAD : 4Q Net Profit Fell 19%
DJ
2019GENTING BERHAD : Swung to Profit in 3Q as Expected -- Earnings Review
DJ
2019GENTING BERHAD : Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
Genting Berhad : 4Q Net Profit Fell 19%

02/27/2020 | 07:58pm EST

By Chester Tay

Genting Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 19% from a year earlier due to higher tax charge and was compounded by lower deferred tax credit.

The resorts-and-casinos operator's net profit for the October-to-December period declined to 528.8 million ringgit ($125.6 million), it said late Thursday.

Revenue for the quarter dropped 1.8% to MYR5.30 billion. The company proposed a dividend of MYR0.155 a share.

Net profit for FY 2019 surged 46% to MYR2.00 billion, while revenue grew 3.7% to MYR21.62 billion.

Genting said that demand for international travel is expected to decline in the near term following the imposition of travel restrictions and widespread coronavirus concerns. Hence, the region's leisure and hospitality industry will be adversely impacted, including the gaming industry, it said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

