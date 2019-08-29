Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Genting Berhad    GENT   MYL3182OO002

GENTING BERHAD

(GENT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genting Berhad : Malaysia's Genting 2Q Net Profit Rose -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

Malaysia's casino-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) reported its second-quarter results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit during the quarter rose to 599.68 million ringgit ($141.9 million) from MYR383.52 million net profit a year earlier. This was higher than the mean estimate of MYR508.6 million net profit compiled by FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue climbed 12.9% to MYR5.45 billion in the quarter from MYR4.82 billion a year earlier. This also beat the mean estimate of MYR5.19 billion revenue compiled by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--THEME PARK: Genting said its Malaysian unit is continuing work on the development of the outdoor theme park in Malaysia following resolution of the legal dispute with Fox and Disney surrounding the park. The company said that details on the opening date of the outdoor theme park would be made available in due course.

--JAPAN: Genting said its Singapore's unit has fully met the application guidelines and qualifying criteria to bid for one of the three integrated resort licenses in Japan. It said that Genting Singapore is well positioned to submit a world class concept integrated resort as part of the bid, based on its track record of operating highly successful resorts.

--EMPIRE: Genting did not offer much detail on its Malaysian unit Genting Malaysia's recently announced purchase of a stake in U.S.-based Empire Resorts. Concerns over corporate governance issues and the anticipation of the need for capital injection into the unprofitable company could well continue to weigh on the shares of Genting's Malaysian unit.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENTING BERHAD
08:31pGENTING BERHAD : Malaysia's Genting 2Q Net Profit Rose -- Earnings Review
DJ
08/07SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on signs of easing trade tensions; Philippines..
RE
08/06Empire Resorts Gets Buyout Proposal From Controlling Shareholder Lim
DJ
07/15GENTING BERHAD : Casinos First to Achieve New Safer Gambling Standard
AQ
06/27GENTING BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03GENTING BERHAD : Planned Purchase Of Western State College of Law Will Take Time..
AQ
05/24GENTING BERHAD : Western State College Of Law Has A Potential Buyer
AQ
05/17GENTING BERHAD : Retrial has been recorded at the court for the seven day stretc..
AQ
05/16GENTING BERHAD : Big stink as officials battle to fix Chatsworth sewage problem ..
AQ
05/16GENTING BERHAD : Big stink as officials battle to fix Chatsworth sewage problem
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 21 862 M
EBIT 2019 5 379 M
Net income 2019 2 253 M
Finance 2019 2 791 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 9,94x
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 22 718 M
Chart GENTING BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Genting Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,86  MYR
Last Close Price 5,90  MYR
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Thay Lim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Han Tan President & Chief Operating Officer
Yee Fun Wong Chief Financial Officer
Keong Hui Lim Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Mohammed Hanif bin Omar Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING BERHAD5 410
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL15.47%41 282
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC28.01%26 365
ACCOR3.13%11 270
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC20.18%11 257
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)15.51%9 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group