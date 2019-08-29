Genting Berhad : Malaysia's Genting 2Q Net Profit Rose -- Earnings Review

By Yantoultra Ngui

Malaysia's casino-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) reported its second-quarter results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit during the quarter rose to 599.68 million ringgit ($141.9 million) from MYR383.52 million net profit a year earlier. This was higher than the mean estimate of MYR508.6 million net profit compiled by FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue climbed 12.9% to MYR5.45 billion in the quarter from MYR4.82 billion a year earlier. This also beat the mean estimate of MYR5.19 billion revenue compiled by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--THEME PARK: Genting said its Malaysian unit is continuing work on the development of the outdoor theme park in Malaysia following resolution of the legal dispute with Fox and Disney surrounding the park. The company said that details on the opening date of the outdoor theme park would be made available in due course.

--JAPAN: Genting said its Singapore's unit has fully met the application guidelines and qualifying criteria to bid for one of the three integrated resort licenses in Japan. It said that Genting Singapore is well positioned to submit a world class concept integrated resort as part of the bid, based on its track record of operating highly successful resorts.

--EMPIRE: Genting did not offer much detail on its Malaysian unit Genting Malaysia's recently announced purchase of a stake in U.S.-based Empire Resorts. Concerns over corporate governance issues and the anticipation of the need for capital injection into the unprofitable company could well continue to weigh on the shares of Genting's Malaysian unit.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com