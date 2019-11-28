Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Genting Berhad    GENTING   MYL3182OO002

GENTING BERHAD

(GENTING)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 09:29pm EST

By Yi Wei Wong

Casinos-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd (3182.KU) swung to profit in the third quarter mostly due to the absence of an impairment loss on its investment in a U.S. resort last year.

The company reported that third-quarter net profit rose to 305.7 million Malaysian ringgit ($73.2 million) from a loss of MYR275.8 million a year earlier. It released its results late Thursday.

Third quarter revenue fell to MYR5.29 billion from MYR5.38 billion.

The group said that revenue from its plantation business improved in the third quarter and revenue from Resorts World Genting increased for its non-gambling operations.

Gambling revenue declined year to date due to lower incentives offered to players.

The group said that its bid for a casino-resort license in Japan remains its focus for the near-term. It is preparing its concept to bid for a license in Osaka.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENTING BERHAD End-of-day quote.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.19% 15.94 Delayed Quote.20.67%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 0.00% 382 End-of-day quote.85.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENTING BERHAD
09:47pGenting Swung to Profit in 3Q as Expected -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:29pGenting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
11/12SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip on trade uncertainty, new tariff threat
RE
10/29GENTING BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29GENTING BERHAD : Malaysia's Genting 2Q Net Profit Rose -- Earnings Review
DJ
08/07SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on signs of easing trade tensions; Philippines..
RE
08/06Empire Resorts Gets Buyout Proposal From Controlling Shareholder Lim
DJ
07/15GENTING BERHAD : Casinos First to Achieve New Safer Gambling Standard
AQ
06/27GENTING BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03GENTING BERHAD : Planned Purchase Of Western State College of Law Will Take Time..
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 21 798 M
EBIT 2019 5 396 M
Net income 2019 2 313 M
Debt 2019 4 820 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,68x
P/E ratio 2020 9,46x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 22 526 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,39  MYR
Last Close Price 5,85  MYR
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Thay Lim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Han Tan President & Chief Operating Officer
Yee Fun Wong Chief Financial Officer
Ramasamy Thillainathan Independent Non-Executive Director
Keong Hui Lim Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING BERHAD5 508
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL30.20%46 209
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.48.15%30 014
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC19.71%11 808
ACCOR6.22%11 515
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED22.32%9 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group