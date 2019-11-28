Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q

By Yi Wei Wong



Casinos-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd (3182.KU) swung to profit in the third quarter mostly due to the absence of an impairment loss on its investment in a U.S. resort last year.

The company reported that third-quarter net profit rose to 305.7 million Malaysian ringgit ($73.2 million) from a loss of MYR275.8 million a year earlier. It released its results late Thursday.

Third quarter revenue fell to MYR5.29 billion from MYR5.38 billion.

The group said that revenue from its plantation business improved in the third quarter and revenue from Resorts World Genting increased for its non-gambling operations.

Gambling revenue declined year to date due to lower incentives offered to players.

The group said that its bid for a casino-resort license in Japan remains its focus for the near-term. It is preparing its concept to bid for a license in Osaka.

