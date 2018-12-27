Genting Says Wynn Resorts Has Filed Complaint Against Its Resorts World Las Vegas

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) has been notified that Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC. has filed a complaint against its U.S-based unit alleging trade dress infringement, trademark dilution and copyright infringement over the design of Resorts World Last Vegas.

Genting, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, said it has received the notification from its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary called Resorts World Las Vegas LLC., which it said will respond to the complaint on or before Jan. 14, according to a local stock exchange statement filed by Genting on Wednesday night.

Genting said Resorts World Las Vegas "is in the process of reviewing the complaint with its legal counsels and will strenuously defend the claim and take all necessary legal action, as appropriate."

The latest development came just one month after Genting's Malaysian casino unit, Genting Malaysia Bhd. (4715.KU), sued 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney for abandoning a licensing contract tied to the construction of a Fox-branded outdoor theme park in Genting Highland, Malaysia.

Shares of Genting ended 3.4% lower at MYR6.02 on Wednesday prior to the announcement.

