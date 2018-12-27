Log in
Genting Says Wynn Resorts Has Filed Complaint Against Its Resorts World Las Vegas

12/27/2018 | 01:25am CET

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) has been notified that Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC. has filed a complaint against its U.S-based unit alleging trade dress infringement, trademark dilution and copyright infringement over the design of Resorts World Last Vegas.

Genting, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, said it has received the notification from its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary called Resorts World Las Vegas LLC., which it said will respond to the complaint on or before Jan. 14, according to a local stock exchange statement filed by Genting on Wednesday night.

Genting said Resorts World Las Vegas "is in the process of reviewing the complaint with its legal counsels and will strenuously defend the claim and take all necessary legal action, as appropriate."

The latest development came just one month after Genting's Malaysian casino unit, Genting Malaysia Bhd. (4715.KU), sued 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney for abandoning a licensing contract tied to the construction of a Fox-branded outdoor theme park in Genting Highland, Malaysia.

Shares of Genting ended 3.4% lower at MYR6.02 on Wednesday prior to the announcement.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at Yantoultra.Ngui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX 3.33% 47.53 Delayed Quote.34.82%
GENTING BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 5.46% 105.83 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
WYNN RESORTS 7.85% 99.23 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 21 372 M
EBIT 2018 5 921 M
Net income 2018 2 077 M
Finance 2018 3 477 M
Yield 2018 2,25%
P/E ratio 2018 10,77
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 24 349 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,07  MYR
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Thay Lim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Han Tan President & Chief Operating Officer
Kin Leong Chong Chief Financial Officer
Keong Hui Lim Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Mohammed Hanif bin Omar Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING BERHAD5 815
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-25.59%35 095
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-16.72%19 713
ACCOR-15.81%11 915
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-13.92%9 710
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-80.87%8 076
