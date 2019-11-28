Genting Swung to Profit in 3Q as Expected -- Earnings Review

By Yi Wei Wong

Casinos-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) reported its third-quarter results on Thursday. This is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Genting reported net profit of 305.7 million Malaysian ringgit ($73.2 million), missing the net profit forecast of MYR482.4 million by FactSet. However, the company swung to profit, compared to a loss of MYR275.8 million last year.

REVENUE: Revenue for Genting was MYR5.29 billion, slightly higher than the revenue forecast of MYR5.28 billion by FactSet. This is lower than revenue of MYR5.38 billion last year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--JAPAN: Genting is currently preparing proposals for projects in Osaka and Yokohama, with the aim of securing at least one of three licenses made available in the country.

--THEME PARK: The ongoing development of an outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting is progressing, and the company has said construction works in the second half of 2020 for Resorts World Sentosa's expansion is progressing, with the first phase expected to open in late 2020.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com