Malaysia's Genting 4Q Profit Up Sharply

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's casino-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) announced on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged almost five-fold from a year earlier, mainly due to shares of profits in joint ventures and associates and lower impairment losses.

Net profit in the October-December period jumped to 655.16 million ringgit ($161 million) from MYR133.09 million a year earlier, according to Genting's financial statement filed to the stock exchange.

Revenue climbed slightly to MYR5.40 billion in the quarter from MYR5.26 billion a year ago, it said. This missed the mean estimate of MYR5.82 billion revenue polled by Refinitiv.

Genting, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, said it remains committed to the opening of its outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting as part of its growth initiative in Malaysia.

Genting's Malaysian casino unit, Genting Malaysia Bhd. (4715.KU), is involved in a legal proceeding with 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney over the construction and development of an outdoor theme park in Genting Highland, Malaysia.

"The development plans and options for the outdoor theme park are being reviewed amid ongoing legal proceedings," Genting said in notes accompanying its financial statement.

Shares in Genting closed 1.6% lower at MYR7.32 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com