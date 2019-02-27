Log in
GENTING BERHAD

GENTING BERHAD

(GENT)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Malaysia's Genting 4Q Profit Up Sharply

0
02/27/2019 | 07:05am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's casino-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) announced on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged almost five-fold from a year earlier, mainly due to shares of profits in joint ventures and associates and lower impairment losses.

Net profit in the October-December period jumped to 655.16 million ringgit ($161 million) from MYR133.09 million a year earlier, according to Genting's financial statement filed to the stock exchange.

Revenue climbed slightly to MYR5.40 billion in the quarter from MYR5.26 billion a year ago, it said. This missed the mean estimate of MYR5.82 billion revenue polled by Refinitiv.

Genting, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, said it remains committed to the opening of its outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting as part of its growth initiative in Malaysia.

Genting's Malaysian casino unit, Genting Malaysia Bhd. (4715.KU), is involved in a legal proceeding with 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney over the construction and development of an outdoor theme park in Genting Highland, Malaysia.

"The development plans and options for the outdoor theme park are being reviewed amid ongoing legal proceedings," Genting said in notes accompanying its financial statement.

Shares in Genting closed 1.6% lower at MYR7.32 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX 0.36% 50.59 Delayed Quote.5.88%
GENTING BERHAD End-of-day quote.
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.08% 113.5 Delayed Quote.3.51%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 21 333 M
EBIT 2018 5 940 M
Net income 2018 1 938 M
Finance 2018 3 446 M
Yield 2018 1,90%
P/E ratio 2018 12,85
P/E ratio 2019 12,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 28 844 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,80  MYR
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Thay Lim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Han Tan President & Chief Operating Officer
Yee Fun Wong Chief Financial Officer
Keong Hui Lim Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Mohammed Hanif bin Omar Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING BERHAD7 090
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL18.35%43 859
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC16.28%24 450
ACCOR1.86%12 151
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.78%11 039
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)21.66%10 145
