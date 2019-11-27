Genting Hong Kong : CHANGE REQUEST FORM (FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS IN THE BERMUDA PRINCIPAL REGISTER)

CHANGE REQUEST FORM 變更申請表格

(for Registered Shareholders in the Bermuda Principal Register)

(以供在百慕達股東登記主冊的登記股東之用)

To: Genting Hong Kong Limited (the "Company") 致： 雲頂香港有限公司(「本公司」) (Stock Code: 678) (股份代號：678） c/o RBC Corporate Services Hong Kong Limited 經RBC Corporate Services Hong Kong Limited 42/F., One Taikoo Place, Taikoo Place, 香港特別行政區鰂魚涌英皇道979號 979 King's Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong SAR 太古坊1座42樓

You do NOTneed to complete this form if you have received the documents in the language and means of receipt you want.

倘 閣下收到的文件所採用的語言版本及收取方式符合 閣下的意願，則毋須填寫本表格。

Part A － To receive a printed version of the Circular, Notice of Special General Meeting and Proxy Form (collectively, the "CurrentCorporate Communication"):

甲部 － 收取通函、股東特別大會通告及代表委任表格（合稱「本次公司通訊」）之印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed English version of the Current Corporate Communication; OR

本人╱吾等希望收取本次公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

I/We would like to receive a printed Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communication; OR

本人╱吾等希望收取本次公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

I/We would like to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication. 本人╱吾等希望同時收取本次公司通訊之中、英文印刷本。

Part B － To change the choice of language or means of receipt of future Corporate Communication* of the Company (the "CorporateCommunication"):

乙部 － 更改日後收取公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）之語言版本或收取方式：

I/We would like to receive the Company's future Corporate Communication: 關於本公司日後發佈的公司通訊，本人╱吾等欲：

(Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; OR

瀏覽在公司網站發表之公司通訊網上版本，以代替收取印刷本；或

Email address

電郵地址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website in the future. If no email address is provided, a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent by post. Please provide the email address in English Block Lettersand the email address is used for notification of release of Corporate Communication only.)

(本公司日後將發出公司通訊已在公司網站上登載之通知至以上提供之電郵地址(如有)。如未有提供電郵地址，則會郵寄發出公 司通訊已在公司網站上登載的通知信函印刷本予 閣下。請以英文正楷填寫電郵地址，以上電郵地址僅供通知公司通訊已發佈之 用。)

to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communication; OR 只收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communication; OR 只收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication. 同時收取公司通訊之中、英文印刷本。

(PLEASE TURN TO THE REVERSE OF THIS FORM)

（請參閱本表格背頁）