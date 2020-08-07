Genting Hong Kong : PROFIT WARNING - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Genting Hong Kong Limited

(Continued into Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 678)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

This supplemental announcement is an update to the Company's announcement made on 3 August

2020 and is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company that, based on the information currently available to the Company:

The Group is expected to record an operating loss of not less than US$300 million and an unaudited consolidated net loss of not less than US$600 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by Genting Hong Kong Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to provide an update to the Company's announcement on 3 August 2020 and further inform shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company that, based on its unaudited consolidated management accounts and information currently available to the Board, the operating loss and unaudited consolidated net loss of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to be not less than US$300 million and US$600 million respectively, as compared to an operating loss of US$38.3 million and an unaudited consolidated net loss of US$56.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

