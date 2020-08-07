Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Genting Hong Kong Limited    678   BMG3924T1062

GENTING HONG KONG LIMITED

(678)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genting Hong Kong : PROFIT WARNING - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Genting Hong Kong Limited

(Continued into Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 678)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

This supplemental announcement is an update to the Company's announcement made on 3 August

2020 and is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company that, based on the information currently available to the Company:

The Group is expected to record an operating loss of not less than US$300 million and an unaudited consolidated net loss of not less than US$600 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by Genting Hong Kong Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to provide an update to the Company's announcement on 3 August 2020 and further inform shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company that, based on its unaudited consolidated management accounts and information currently available to the Board, the operating loss and unaudited consolidated net loss of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to be not less than US$300 million and US$600 million respectively, as compared to an operating loss of US$38.3 million and an unaudited consolidated net loss of US$56.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

1

The anticipated increase in the unaudited consolidated net loss of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is due to the suspension of operations across the Group's cruise businesses (being Dream Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises), suspension of shipbuilding operations at MV Werften's shipyards in Germany, and severely restricted operations and revenue generation at its entertainment and leisure businesses (being Resorts World Manila and Zouk, Singapore). In addition, it has been necessary to make certain impairment provisions in respect of the Group's assets.

The information in this announcement is based only on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and information currently available. The Company is in the process of finalising the unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which is expected to be released before the end of August 2020.

Shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two Executive Directors, namely Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay and Mr. Lim Keong Hui, and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Alan Howard Smith, Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Ambrose and Mr. Justin Tan Wah Joo.

2

Disclaimer

Genting Hong Kong Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GENTING HONG KONG LIMITED
06:14aGENTING HONG KONG : Profit warning - supplemental announcement
PU
08/02GENTING HONG KONG : Earnings guidance for the six months ended 30 june 2020 - pr..
PU
07/26SET SAIL AND SOCIAL DISTANCE : Taiwan resumes ocean cruise amid pandemic
RE
02/20GENTING HONG KONG : Letter to existing registered shareholders in the bermuda pr..
PU
02/20GENTING HONG KONG : Letter to existing registered shareholders in the hong kong ..
PU
02/20GENTING HONG KONG : Major transactions in relation to the sale and leaseback of ..
PU
02/20GENTING HONG KONG : Major transaction in relation to the purchase of the systems..
PU
02/02GENTING HONG KONG : Major transaction in relation to the disposal of up to 35% i..
PU
2019GENTING HONG KONG : Delay in despatch of circular regarding major transaction in..
PU
2019GENTING HONG KONG : Major transactions in relation to the sale and leaseback of ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 561 M - -
Net income 2019 -151 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 514 M 514 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart GENTING HONG KONG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genting Hong Kong Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTING HONG KONG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fook Yew Au Group President
Kam Hing Chan Chief Financial Officer
Alan Howard Smith Deputy Chairman
Keong Hui Lim Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Wai Hon Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING HONG KONG LIMITED-38.96%514
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-40.31%29 309
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.44%22 930
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-61.73%10 700
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-10.21%10 305
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-72.89%10 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group