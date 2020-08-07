Genting Hong Kong : PROFIT WARNING - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Genting Hong Kong Limited
(Continued into Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 678)
PROFIT WARNING
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
This supplemental announcement is an update to the Company's announcement made on 3 August
2020 and is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company that, based on the information currently available to the Company:
The Group is expected to record an operating loss of not less than US$300 million and an unaudited consolidated net loss of not less than US$600 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
This announcement is made by Genting Hong Kong Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").
The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to provide an update to the Company's announcement on 3 August 2020 and further inform shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company that, based on its unaudited consolidated management accounts and information currently available to the Board, the operating loss and unaudited consolidated net loss of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to be not less than US$300 million and US$600 million respectively, as compared to an operating loss of US$38.3 million and an unaudited consolidated net loss of US$56.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
The anticipated increase in the unaudited consolidated net loss of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is due to the suspension of operations across the Group's cruise businesses (being Dream Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises), suspension of shipbuilding operations at MV Werften's shipyards in Germany, and severely restricted operations and revenue generation at its entertainment and leisure businesses (being Resorts World Manila and Zouk, Singapore). In addition, it has been necessary to make certain impairment provisions in respect of the Group's assets.
The information in this announcement is based only on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and information currently available. The Company is in the process of finalising the unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which is expected to be released before the end of August 2020.
Shareholders, investors and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
