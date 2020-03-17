Log in
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

(GENM)
Genting Malaysia Berhad : Closes Resorts in Malaysia, U.S. as Virus Cases Climb

03/17/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

By Chester Tay

Genting Malaysia Bhd. said it will close its resorts in Malaysia until the end of the month, while two resorts in the U.S. will be shut until further notice.

Resorts World Genting, Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi will be closed from March 18 to 31, the resort-and-casino operator said in a stock-exchange filing late Tuesday.

In response to a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases, Malaysia has imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Genting Malaysia said Resorts World Casino New York City and Resorts World Catskills in the U.S. will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

