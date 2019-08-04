Log in
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD

GENTING SINGAPORE LTD

(GENS)
Genting Singapore : 2Q Net Profit Fell 5.2% On-Year

08/04/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Genting Singapore Ltd. (G13.SG) reported a 5.2% drop in its second-quarter net profit from a year ago, mainly due to decline in income from mass gaming business amid the economic slowdown.

Net profit in the June quarter was 168.4 million Singapore dollars (US$122.3 million), down from S$177.6 million in the same period a year ago, the casino-to-resorts operator said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

Revenue, however, rose to S$636.8 million compared with S$560.3 million a year ago, it said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 2.57% 7.98 End-of-day quote.10.83%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 544 M
EBIT 2019 793 M
Net income 2019 697 M
Finance 2019 3 354 M
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 10 852 M
Chart GENTING SINGAPORE LTD
Duration : Period :
Genting Singapore Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,12  SGD
Last Close Price 0,90  SGD
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hee Teck Tan President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Kok Thay Lim Executive Chairman
Shi Ruh Lee Chief Financial Officer
Yik Min Tjong Independent Non-Executive Director
Seow Chuan Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD7 885
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.9.28%43 783
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL18.10%15 079
WYNN RESORTS21.02%12 824
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.20%6 055
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED12.02%5 933
