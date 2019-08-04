Genting Singapore : 2Q Net Profit Fell 5.2% On-Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Genting Singapore Ltd. (G13.SG) reported a 5.2% drop in its second-quarter net profit from a year ago, mainly due to decline in income from mass gaming business amid the economic slowdown.

Net profit in the June quarter was 168.4 million Singapore dollars (US$122.3 million), down from S$177.6 million in the same period a year ago, the casino-to-resorts operator said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

Revenue, however, rose to S$636.8 million compared with S$560.3 million a year ago, it said.

