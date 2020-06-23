Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Gentrack Group Limited    GTK   NZGTKE0002S9

GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED

(GTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/22
1.49 NZD   -0.67%
04:12aGENTRACK : Finance and Executive Leadership Team changes
PU
04/27GENTRACK : welcomes James Spence as Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019GENTRACK : releases FY19 financial results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentrack : Finance and Executive Leadership Team changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 04:12am EDT

We've made some changes to the global Leadership and Finance teams at Gentrack. Some changes are interim, and some are new roles, but all have been made to ensure we have the skills and experience essential to our continued transformation and the delivery of our agreed strategy. We've introduced an interim Executive Leadership structure and made new Finance appointments; learn more about the members of the team below or visit our Investors pages for more information.

Fiona Oliver, Acting Chair and James Spence, Interim CEO

Following the resignation and departure of our Chairman and CEO, John Clifford, the Gentrack Board appointed Independent Director Fiona Oliver as Acting Chair. Fiona is an experienced Director whose board roles include Tilt Renewables and First Gas Group. Fiona has been a Non-Executive Director of Gentrack since February 2019.

James Spence (Chief Financial Officer) assumes the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) to which he brings extensive energy leadership experience including roles at ERM Power, EnergyAustralia and Centrica.

Ros Bartlett - Interim CFO

Ros Bartlett has been appointed as Interim Gentrack CFO. Ros joins the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) with immediate effect and takes up this new role while continuing to oversee financial operations in the UK as Finance Director. Ros, a CIMA-qualified accountant with an MBA from Henley Business School, is based in London.

Braden Longdell - Interim CFO (ANZ)

Braden Longdell steps into an Interim CFO role for Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately. This is also a dual role, as Braden will continue to undertake the role of Group Financial Controller, based in Auckland. Braden joined Gentrack in March 2019 as Group Financial Controller and reports into Ros in the UK.

Disclaimer

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 08:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
04:12aGENTRACK : Finance and Executive Leadership Team changes
PU
04/27GENTRACK : welcomes James Spence as Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019GENTRACK : releases FY19 financial results
PU
2017GENTRACK : Experienced Technology Executive Leads Gentrack's Airport Solutions B..
PU
2017GENTRACK : signs Hunter Water
PU
2017GENTRACK : Appoints New Leader to Drive Australian Business Growth
PU
2017GENTRACK : How the evolution of technology is enabling a revolution in the world..
PU
2017GENTRACK : Customer-centric and flexible systems vital to Open Water success say..
PU
2017GENTRACK : results ahead for 6 months to 31 March 2017
PU
2017GENTRACK : acquires Junifer Systems
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 96,5 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net income 2020 -14,2 M -9,20 M -9,20 M
Net Debt 2020 3,89 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 147 M 95,3 M 95,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gentrack Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,79 NZD
Last Close Price 1,49 NZD
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Spence Chief Executive Officer
Fiona Oliver Independent Chairman
Ros Bartlett Chief Financial Officer
Jan Behrens Chief Technology Officer
Leigh Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED-60.27%95
ORACLE CORPORATION2.68%173 826
SAP SE3.08%166 257
SERVICENOW INC.42.68%76 819
INTUIT INC.12.29%76 698
DOCUSIGN, INC.127.09%30 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group