Gentrack : Finance and Executive Leadership Team changes

We've made some changes to the global Leadership and Finance teams at Gentrack. Some changes are interim, and some are new roles, but all have been made to ensure we have the skills and experience essential to our continued transformation and the delivery of our agreed strategy. We've introduced an interim Executive Leadership structure and made new Finance appointments; learn more about the members of the team below or visit our Investors pages for more information.

Fiona Oliver, Acting Chair and James Spence, Interim CEO

Following the resignation and departure of our Chairman and CEO, John Clifford, the Gentrack Board appointed Independent Director Fiona Oliver as Acting Chair. Fiona is an experienced Director whose board roles include Tilt Renewables and First Gas Group. Fiona has been a Non-Executive Director of Gentrack since February 2019.

James Spence (Chief Financial Officer) assumes the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) to which he brings extensive energy leadership experience including roles at ERM Power, EnergyAustralia and Centrica.

Ros Bartlett - Interim CFO

Ros Bartlett has been appointed as Interim Gentrack CFO. Ros joins the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) with immediate effect and takes up this new role while continuing to oversee financial operations in the UK as Finance Director. Ros, a CIMA-qualified accountant with an MBA from Henley Business School, is based in London.

Braden Longdell - Interim CFO (ANZ)

Braden Longdell steps into an Interim CFO role for Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately. This is also a dual role, as Braden will continue to undertake the role of Group Financial Controller, based in Auckland. Braden joined Gentrack in March 2019 as Group Financial Controller and reports into Ros in the UK.