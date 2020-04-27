Log in
GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED

GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED

(GTK)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentrack : welcomes James Spence as Chief Financial Officer

04/27/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

Gentrack is excited to welcome James Spence to the business as its new Chief Financial Officer. Spence will spearhead Gentrack's global finance division, joining the business following a successful career spanning 18 years of corporate finance leadership in utilities and 10 years in JV business development and audit.

Spence has held executive roles as CFO of Centrica owned Direct Energy in North America, CFO of EnergyAustralia, one of Australia's largest energy utilities, and more recently CFO of ERM Power in Brisbane, Australia's largest business-only energy retailer.

His expertise in the financial and strategic operations of utilities brings a new level of awareness to the Gentrack business, assisting with the continued implementation of the business' global transition to SaaS.

'I'm joining at a challenging yet exciting time for the Gentrack business' said Spence. 'While our markets are continuing to evolve following government intervention and changes in the political environment, not to mention COVID-19, we have a real opportunity to accelerate our transformation and return the business to its track record of performance. I'm delighted to be a key part of the executive team to help deliver on this commitment to our customers and shareholders.'

Spence also brings his extensive transformation experience to Gentrack, leading ERM Power's strategy for investor relations, risk management, performance management and control frameworks before the company was acquired by the Shell group in 2019.

John Clifford, Gentrack Executive Chairman, said 'As we continue to reposition the business around our new SaaS model, James brings extensive skills, experience and a fresh perspective to how we can leverage financial data and insights for ongoing product and market investment.'

'The Gentrack Board and I are delighted to have James join the team and look forward to his guidance and leadership across all facets of the business.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 03:47:00 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 92,4 M
EBIT 2020 1,64 M
Net income 2020 1,44 M
Finance 2020 8,27 M
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 202x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 143 M
Chart GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gentrack Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,56  NZD
Last Close Price 1,45  NZD
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 76,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Clifford Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Jan Behrens Chief Technology Officer
Leigh Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED-3.33%86
ORACLE CORPORATION0.74%167 171
SAP SE-10.41%137 159
INTUIT INC.3.78%68 681
SERVICENOW INC.9.31%57 772
RINGCENTRAL, INC.41.54%20 794
