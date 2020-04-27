Gentrack : welcomes James Spence as Chief Financial Officer

Gentrack is excited to welcome James Spence to the business as its new Chief Financial Officer. Spence will spearhead Gentrack's global finance division, joining the business following a successful career spanning 18 years of corporate finance leadership in utilities and 10 years in JV business development and audit.

Spence has held executive roles as CFO of Centrica owned Direct Energy in North America, CFO of EnergyAustralia, one of Australia's largest energy utilities, and more recently CFO of ERM Power in Brisbane, Australia's largest business-only energy retailer.

His expertise in the financial and strategic operations of utilities brings a new level of awareness to the Gentrack business, assisting with the continued implementation of the business' global transition to SaaS.

'I'm joining at a challenging yet exciting time for the Gentrack business' said Spence. 'While our markets are continuing to evolve following government intervention and changes in the political environment, not to mention COVID-19, we have a real opportunity to accelerate our transformation and return the business to its track record of performance. I'm delighted to be a key part of the executive team to help deliver on this commitment to our customers and shareholders.'

Spence also brings his extensive transformation experience to Gentrack, leading ERM Power's strategy for investor relations, risk management, performance management and control frameworks before the company was acquired by the Shell group in 2019.

John Clifford, Gentrack Executive Chairman, said 'As we continue to reposition the business around our new SaaS model, James brings extensive skills, experience and a fresh perspective to how we can leverage financial data and insights for ongoing product and market investment.'

'The Gentrack Board and I are delighted to have James join the team and look forward to his guidance and leadership across all facets of the business.'

