Genuine Parts Company : Announces Industrial Automation and Robotics Acquisition

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today an acquisition for its Industrial Parts Group.

Motion Industries has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axis New England and Axis New York ("Axis"), with an effective close date of March 1, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Axis New England, founded in 1994 and based in Danvers, Massachusetts, is a leading automation and robotics company with expertise in advanced machine automation. Additionally, the company sells related component parts and systems as well as engineered systems, primarily serving the northeast U.S. from its Danvers facility and a second location in Rochester, New York (Axis New York). The Company expects Axis to generate estimated annual revenues of $55 million.

Paul Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Axis is a well-established company that further expands Motion's capabilities in the area of industrial plant floor automation. We are excited to welcome the Axis team to the Motion Industries and the GPC family, and we look forward to working with them to grow our business in the years ahead."

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany and Poland. The Company also distributes industrial replacement parts and electrical specialty materials in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through its Industrial Parts Group. S. P. Richards Company, the Business Products Group, distributes a variety of business products in the U.S. and Canada. Genuine Parts Company had 2017 revenues of $16.3 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

