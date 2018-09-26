Genworth Financial : Mortgage Insurance Launches Loan Processing University, a Professional Development Program for Loan Processors

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Launches Loan Processing University, a Professional Development Program for Loan Processors

Program furthers Genworth's commitment to advancing education & career growth and helping lending partners reach their goals

RICHMOND, VA., September 26, 2018 - Genworth Mortgage Insurance, an operating segment of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW), today announced the launch of Loan Processing University, a professional development program whose online courses include a self-assessment tool providing real-time feedback on performance and knowledge retention.

The program, a derivative of Genworth's long-established Underwriting University, furthers Genworth's commitment to making positive contributions to the mortgage industry. It is designed to help Genworth's lending partners reach their goals to develop their staff with a comprehensive, consistent curriculum and provide quicker turn-times through efficiencies in loan processing.

Online program participants learn to review and validate documentation before a file is submitted to underwriting. They will increase their knowledge of Automated Underwriting Systems (AUS) and how to validate findings and feedback messages as well as acquire an understanding of basic loan eligibility for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Classroom attendees will work with case studies to determine next steps regarding resubmissions to AUS, borrower or originator follow ups, additional documentation needs and/or submissions to underwriting.

'Loan Processing University is the latest example of Genworth prioritizing education, innovation and professional development across its platform for the benefit of its customers,' said Matthew Young, senior vice president of sales, Genworth Mortgage Insurance. 'At a time when industry resources are tightening, it is imperative to ensure that professionals at all experience levels, and those both in physical and remote offices, have a free, easy way to stay informed of industry changes and continue advancing their careers.'

Genworth's training programs create business efficiencies and are part of its broader pledge to help crystallize career paths in the mortgage industry, particularly given the lack of mortgage-specific education or coursework at the post-secondary level. Promoting education and professional development will help the mortgage industry compete for talent, which will be critical once housing inventory supply catches up to demand and a larger workforce is needed.

Those interested in the program should contact their local Genworth representative for more information.

