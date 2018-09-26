Log in
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC
Genworth Financial : Mortgage Insurance Launches Loan Processing University, a Professional Development Program for Loan Processors

09/26/2018

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Launches Loan Processing University, a Professional Development Program for Loan Processors

Program furthers Genworth's commitment to advancing education & career growth and helping lending partners reach their goals

RICHMOND, VA., September 26, 2018 - Genworth Mortgage Insurance, an operating segment of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW), today announced the launch of Loan Processing University, a professional development program whose online courses include a self-assessment tool providing real-time feedback on performance and knowledge retention.

The program, a derivative of Genworth's long-established Underwriting University, furthers Genworth's commitment to making positive contributions to the mortgage industry. It is designed to help Genworth's lending partners reach their goals to develop their staff with a comprehensive, consistent curriculum and provide quicker turn-times through efficiencies in loan processing.

Online program participants learn to review and validate documentation before a file is submitted to underwriting. They will increase their knowledge of Automated Underwriting Systems (AUS) and how to validate findings and feedback messages as well as acquire an understanding of basic loan eligibility for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Classroom attendees will work with case studies to determine next steps regarding resubmissions to AUS, borrower or originator follow ups, additional documentation needs and/or submissions to underwriting.

'Loan Processing University is the latest example of Genworth prioritizing education, innovation and professional development across its platform for the benefit of its customers,' said Matthew Young, senior vice president of sales, Genworth Mortgage Insurance. 'At a time when industry resources are tightening, it is imperative to ensure that professionals at all experience levels, and those both in physical and remote offices, have a free, easy way to stay informed of industry changes and continue advancing their careers.'

Genworth's training programs create business efficiencies and are part of its broader pledge to help crystallize career paths in the mortgage industry, particularly given the lack of mortgage-specific education or coursework at the post-secondary level. Promoting education and professional development will help the mortgage industry compete for talent, which will be critical once housing inventory supply catches up to demand and a larger workforce is needed.

Those interested in the program should contact their local Genworth representative for more information.

About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the 'Investors' section of genworth.com. From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au.

For further information: Jennifer Abraczinskas, Genworth Mortgage Insurance, 919 870.2195, jennifer.abraczinskas@genworth.com

Disclaimer

Genworth Financial Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:35:02 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC34.08%2 088
ALLIANZ0.36%97 223
CHUBB LTD-7.33%62 735
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.57%48 640
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-8.68%48 340
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.58%42 570
