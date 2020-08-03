Genworth Financial : Mortgage Insurance Leader Named to HousingWire's 2020 Top 100 Women of Influence List

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Leader Named to HousingWire's 2020 Top 100 Women of Influence List

Mortgage Insurance Customer Technology Manager Cheryl Wiebe recognized for industry excellence

RALEIGH, N.C., August 3, 2020 - Genworth Mortgage Insurance continues to lead the mortgage and housing industry forward through innovation, service, excellence and top talent. Mortgage Insurance Customer Technology Manager Cheryl Wiebe was recently named to the 2020 Top 100 Women of Influence list for her contributions to the mortgage industry by premier industry publication HousingWire.

'This year's Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years,' HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. 'Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies but the industry overall. This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award, and we are proud to introduce you to the top 100 Women of Influence.'

In its tenth year, the annual Women of Influence list honors 100 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward. Many of this year's winners mentor other women in the industry, while others coordinate volunteer programs for their employees or serve on advisory boards that inform the industry. To invest time and effort to see others succeed is a hallmark of this group, and should be celebrated in its own right.

Kevin McMahon, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions, Genworth Mortgage Insurance, remarks, 'Cheryl is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with and a tremendous asset to the Customer Solutions team. She continues to look for innovative solutions to support customer needs and works tirelessly to implement those solutions. Cheryl's dedication to the professional growth of her team and ability to lift up others as she makes progress are some of the many reasons she makes an excellent recipient of the 2020 Top 100 Women of Influence award.'

Cheryl Wiebe, senior manager, customer technology (Raleigh, N.C. resident)

Cheryl Wiebe is a highly motivated leader with over 20 years of experience in mortgage insurance operations, marketing, product management and systems. From successfully closing the gaps in Genworth's presence across top tier loan origination systems to being an instrumental player in helping the business adapt to a rapidly changing pricing environment by completing several integrations and upgrades, Cheryl has a proven track record of developing and executing effective strategies to meet integrated customer and business goals, and expectations within set timeframes and budgets. Cheryl's thirst for excellence coupled with her unique ability to galvanize the support and action of key stakeholders makes her an invaluable asset to the success and longevity of Genworth Mortgage Insurance. She wields various skills in order to cut through language barriers, cultural differences and business differences in order to clearly and thoroughly identify the needs of the business for determining solutions. Cheryl's analytical skills and strategic capabilities allow her to quickly provide options and ideas to resolve issues in the most cost effective manner. She demonstrates strong leadership and team-building mastery with a genuine sense of care for the people around her. Cheryl's personal mission statement is 'establishing safe spaces to create solutions to overwhelming challenges.' Cheryl continues to raise the bar, year after year.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance works closely with lenders to help borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership sooner. To learn more about Genworth Mortgage Insurance, visit new.mi.genworth.com.

