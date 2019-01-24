Genworth Financial : Offers Support to Insurance Policyholders Affected by Government Shutdown

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth announced today that it is providing certain accommodations to its life and long term care insurance policyholders who are federal employees affected by the partial federal government shutdown.

"We are committed to helping ease the financial stress for policyholders who are furloughed federal government employees and not receiving paychecks as a result of the shutdown," said David O'Leary, president and CEO of Genworth's U.S. Life Insurance division. "We're here to help and give them peace of mind that Genworth will work with them to keep their coverage."

Life insurance policyholders should call 888.325.5433; long term care policyholders should call 800.456.7766. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Policyholders should be prepared to provide proof of federal employment affected by the federal government shutdown.

In addition to the relief provided by Genworth's U.S. Life Insurance division, Genworth Mortgage Insurance supports the temporary measures that government-sponsored entities' (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) have announced for furloughed federal government employees or other individuals whose employment is directly impacted by the shutdown.

