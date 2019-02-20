Genworth Financial : U.S. Life Insurance Customer Service Center Named “Contact Center of the Year” by SQM

Genworth's U.S. Life Insurance Customer Service Center Named 'Contact Center of the Year' by SQM

Genworth's USLI Service Center also recognized for 'Highest Employee Experience'

Richmond, VA (February 20, 2019) - Genworth today announced that its U.S. Life Insurance (USLI) Customer Service Center has received the 'Contact Center of the Year' and 'Highest Employee Experience for the Contact Center Industry and Insurance Industry' awards by SQM Group. The 'Contact Center of the Year' Award is presented to the company that has achieved the highest combined customer experience and employee experience ratings.'

In addition, Genworth's long term care insurance customer service center received SQM's 'Contact Center World Class CX Certification.' The certification is based on 80 percent (or higher) of customers getting their call resolved on the first call for three consecutive months or more.

Genworth USLI's primary customer service centers are located in Lynchburg and Richmond, Virginia.

SQM Group is a leading customer experience (CX) research, consulting and awarding firm whose awards program is considered the most prestigious and sought-after contact center industry awards in North America. The awards are based on surveys of customers who have used a contact center and/or employees who work in a contact center.

'It is such an honor to award Genworth as our 2018 Contact Center of the Year,' said Dr. Lara Pow, President of SQM Group. 'As an insurance provider handling complicated call types with multiple lines of businesses and product offerings for their customers, they have set the bar very high as to what exemplary customer service looks like.'

'Genworth has an outstanding commitment to providing world-class customer experience and accomplished their success by making continuous improvements based on the voice of their customers and their employees,' said Mike Desmarais, Founder & CEO, SQM Group, adding that Genworth received the highest combined customer and employee satisfaction rating of the over 500 contact centers that SQM benchmarks annually. 'Their tremendous levels of world-class performance truly differentiate them as the gold-standard for customer and employee experience within an organization.'

David Smith, Vice President of Operations for Genworth's U.S. Life Insurance division, said: 'I am incredibly proud of our team and everyone who supports us in our mission to be a trusted ally for our customers and their families, particularly at life's most difficult moments. Our employees work hard every day to ensure we keep our promises to our customers, and SQM's recognition as the Contact Center of the Year demonstrates that commitment.'

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the 'Investors' section of genworth.com. From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au.

About SQM Group

Since 1996, Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group's primary purpose has been helping organizations improve their customer and employee experience performance through its CX research, consulting to improve CX, and awarding and certifying of organizations and individuals who have demonstrated CX excellence.