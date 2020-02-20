Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Genworth Financial, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/20/2020 | 10:38pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Genworth Financial, Inc. (“Genworth” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GNW) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Genworth announced its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 on February 4, 2020. The Company’s fourth quarter EPS was only $0.05, far below the consensus estimate of $0.20 per share. The Company also admitted that its merger agreement with Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., which was agreed to in 2016, would be extended to “not later than March 31, 2020.” Based on this news, shares of Genworth fell by nearly 6% the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
