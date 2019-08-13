Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Genworth MI Canada Inc    MIC   CA37252B1022

GENWORTH MI CANADA INC

(MIC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genworth to Sell Genworth MI Canada Stake to Brookfield Business Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Genworth Financial on Tuesday said it agreed to sell its roughly 56.9% stake in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU, BBU.UN.T) for about 2.4 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.8 billion) in a bid to boost the likelihood that regulators will clear the acquisition of Genworth by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. (0715.HK).

Genworth said it agreed to sell the Genworth MI stake at C$48.86 a share, a 4.1% discount to Monday's closing price of C$50.95.

China Oceanwide's takeover of Genworth has been delayed in part by Canadian regulatory concerns over the fate of Genworth MI, the largest private-sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada.

Genworth said China Oceanwide has consented to the Genworth MI sale, and that the companies agreed to extend their merger agreement to Dec. 31.

Brookfield, the business-services and industrials arm of Brookfield Asset Management, said it will fund about $700 million of the purchase at closing, with some of its institutional partners co-investing for the balance.

Brookfield has agreed to provide Genworth with up to $850 million in bridge financing if regulatory approvals for the Genworth MI deal aren't in hand by Oct. 31.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -0.42% 66.91 Delayed Quote.28.42%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP -1.87% 46.66 Delayed Quote.14.36%
CHINA OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS LTD 2.70% 0.38 End-of-day quote.-1.30%
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -1.79% 3.85 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC 0.65% 51.46 Delayed Quote.27.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENWORTH MI CANADA INC
07:49aGenworth to sell Canada unit stake to Brookfield in $1.81 billion deal
RE
07:32aGenworth to Sell Genworth MI Canada Stake to Brookfield Business Partners
DJ
07:16aBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP : takes controlling stake in Genworth Canada
AQ
06:37aGENWORTH FINANCIAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Event..
AQ
06:35aGENWORTH FINANCIAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
06:35aGENWORTH MI CANADA INC. : acknowledges announcement by Genworth Financial, Inc. ..
AQ
06:30aGENWORTH MI CANADA : Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Genworth's Stake in..
PR
08/13GENWORTH MI CANADA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30GENWORTH MI CANADA : Canada second-quarter profit slips five per cent to $110 mi..
AQ
07/30GENWORTH MI CANADA INC. : Announces Common Dividend in the Third Quarter of 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 679 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,33%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,53x
Capitalization 4 450 M
Chart GENWORTH MI CANADA INC
Duration : Period :
Genworth MI Canada Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENWORTH MI CANADA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,33  CAD
Last Close Price 51,46  CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Levings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Leo Hurley Executive Chairman
Michel Cubric Senior Vice President-Operations
Philip Mayers Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sidney Mortimer Horn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC27.19%3 361
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA-1.92%17 247
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC38.99%11 991
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.16.92%4 331
NMI HOLDINGS INC52.55%1 845
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP-10.41%857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group