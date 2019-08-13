Genworth to Sell Genworth MI Canada Stake to Brookfield Business Partners

By Colin Kellaher

Genworth Financial on Tuesday said it agreed to sell its roughly 56.9% stake in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU, BBU.UN.T) for about 2.4 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.8 billion) in a bid to boost the likelihood that regulators will clear the acquisition of Genworth by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. (0715.HK).

Genworth said it agreed to sell the Genworth MI stake at C$48.86 a share, a 4.1% discount to Monday's closing price of C$50.95.

China Oceanwide's takeover of Genworth has been delayed in part by Canadian regulatory concerns over the fate of Genworth MI, the largest private-sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada.

Genworth said China Oceanwide has consented to the Genworth MI sale, and that the companies agreed to extend their merger agreement to Dec. 31.

Brookfield, the business-services and industrials arm of Brookfield Asset Management, said it will fund about $700 million of the purchase at closing, with some of its institutional partners co-investing for the balance.

Brookfield has agreed to provide Genworth with up to $850 million in bridge financing if regulatory approvals for the Genworth MI deal aren't in hand by Oct. 31.

