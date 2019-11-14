Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
11/14/2019 | 05:15am EST
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 10:14:07 UTC
Sales 2019
280 M
EBIT 2019
-
Net income 2019
1,50 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
3,56%
P/E ratio 2019
102x
P/E ratio 2020
5,37x
Capi. / Sales2019
0,51x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,34x
Capitalization
143 M
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,10 $
Last Close Price
0,10 $
Spread / Highest target
-0,04%
Spread / Average Target
-0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target
-0,04%
