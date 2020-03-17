Geo Energy Resources : Repurchase Of Usd44,000,000 Of Usd300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes Due 2022
03/17/2020 | 12:31am EDT
General Announcement
Mar 17, 2020 12:13
New
REPURCHASE OF USD44,000,000 OF USD300,000,000 8.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
SG200317OTHR4S5E
Lee Wei Hsiung
Company Secretary
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachment 1 (Size: 136,750 bytes)
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 04:30:08 UTC
Sales 2020
418 M
EBIT 2020
62,2 M
Net income 2020
26,4 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
6,01%
P/E ratio 2020
3,18x
P/E ratio 2021
3,18x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,20x
Capi. / Sales2021
0,20x
Capitalization
84,6 M
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,10 $
Last Close Price
0,06 $
Spread / Highest target
68,7%
Spread / Average Target
68,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
68,7%
