Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Geo Energy Resources Limited    RE4   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(RE4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geo Energy Resources : Repurchase Of Usd44,000,000 Of Usd300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes Due 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:31am EDT

News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 17, 2020 12:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title REPURCHASE OF USD44,000,000 OF USD300,000,000 8.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
Announcement Reference SG200317OTHR4S5E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 136,750 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 04:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMIT
12:31aGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Repurchase Of Usd44,000,000 Of Usd300,000,000 8.0% Senior..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :quarterly reporting to continue
PU
01/31GEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Proposed Acquisition Of PT Titan Global Energy - Extensio..
PU
01/03GEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Chief Financial O..
PU
01/03GEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Appointment And Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :appointment and resignation of chief financial officer
PU
2019ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :proposed acquisition of pt titan global ener..
PU
2019GEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Coal Purchase Contract With PT Titan Infra Energy
PU
2019GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :coal purchase contract with pt titan infra energy
PU
2019GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :repurchase of usd16,061,000 of usd300,000,000 8.0% senio..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 418 M
EBIT 2020 62,2 M
Net income 2020 26,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,01%
P/E ratio 2020 3,18x
P/E ratio 2021 3,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 84,6 M
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  $
Last Close Price 0,06  $
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Eka Mohammad Ali Iqbal Operation Manager
Seng Wei Wee CFO & Group Financial Controller
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED-4.44%93
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%43 657
GLENCORE-42.35%22 244
COAL INDIA LIMITED-27.09%12 826
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-15.91%10 460
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.67%6 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group