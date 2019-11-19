Log in
Geo Energy Resources Limited

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(GEOE)
Geo Energy Resources : Resignation Of Special Advisor To The Group

0
11/19/2019 | 11:40pm EST

News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 20, 2019 12:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title RESIGNATION OF SPECIAL ADVISOR TO THE GROUP
Announcement Reference SG191120OTHRYZTK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,137 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 04:39:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1,50 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 99,2x
P/E ratio 2020 5,22x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 139 M
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  $
Last Close Price 0,10  $
Spread / Highest target 2,86%
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Eka Mohammad Ali Iqbal Operation Manager
Philip Hendry Chief Financial Officer
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED-16.67%140
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.71%46 954
GLENCORE-17.80%41 133
COAL INDIA-16.45%17 165
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED8.06%11 168
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.58%7 683
