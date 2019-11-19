Geo Energy Resources : Resignation Of Special Advisor To The Group
11/19/2019 | 11:40pm EST
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 20, 2019 12:14
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
RESIGNATION OF SPECIAL ADVISOR TO THE GROUP
Announcement Reference
SG191120OTHRYZTK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 92,137 bytes)
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 04:39:00 UTC
