GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(RE4)
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

04/12/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

News

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 13, 2020 7:32
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200413MEETBUE8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please find the attached Deferment of Annual General Meeting dated 13 April 2020.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 15/06/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 12/06/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 12 Marina Boulevard, #16-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3, Singapore 018982

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 342,847 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 23:42:03 UTC
