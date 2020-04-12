Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
04/12/2020 | 07:43pm EDT
Annual General Meeting
Apr 13, 2020 7:32
Replace
SG200413MEETBUE8
Lee Wei Hsiung
Company Secretary
31/12/2019
Please find the attached Deferment of Annual General Meeting dated 13 April 2020.
15/06/2020 10:00:00
12/06/2020 10:00:00
12 Marina Boulevard, #16-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3, Singapore 018982
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 23:42:03 UTC
