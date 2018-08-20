Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
08/20/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 20, 2018 12:01
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG180820DVCA4O7U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/12/2018
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.01
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
29/08/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date
27/08/2018
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.01
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.01
Pay Date
05/09/2018
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 95,844 bytes)
Sales 2018
434 M
EBIT 2018
90,1 M
Net income 2018
44,5 M
Debt 2018
13,0 M
Yield 2018
6,09%
P/E ratio 2018
4,83
P/E ratio 2019
3,61
EV / Sales 2018
0,53x
EV / Sales 2019
0,36x
Capitalization
217 M
