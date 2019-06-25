Log in
Geo Energy Resources Ltd

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD

(GEOE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geo Energy Resources : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Notification In Respect Of Change In Interests Of A Substantial Shareholder

06/25/2019 | 05:59am EDT

News

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2019 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
Announcement Reference SG190625OTHRMNJU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 24/06/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,015 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:58:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 338 M
EBIT 2019 65,0 M
Net income 2019 21,0 M
Debt 2019 85,0 M
Yield 2019 5,83%
P/E ratio 2019 3,54
P/E ratio 2020 3,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,12 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Eka Mohammad Ali Iqbal Operation Manager
Philip Hendry Chief Financial Officer
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD-10.71%156
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.31%51 302
GLENCORE-4.50%44 506
COAL INDIA6.65%23 235
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD22.72%12 510
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY5.38%7 917
