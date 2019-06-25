Geo Energy Resources : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Notification In Respect Of Change In Interests Of A Substantial Shareholder
06/25/2019 | 05:59am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 25, 2019 17:45
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
Announcement Reference
SG190625OTHRMNJU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
24/06/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 27,015 bytes)
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:58:08 UTC
