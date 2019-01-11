Geo Energy Resources : Grant Of Share Options Pursuant To The Geo Energy Share Option Scheme
01/11/2019 | 07:04am EST
Announcement Title
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 11, 2019 18:17
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS PURSUANT TO THE GEO ENERGY SHARE OPTION SCHEME
Announcement Reference
SG190111OTHRQNAY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 100,199 bytes)
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:03:02 UTC
Sales 2018
316 M
EBIT 2018
65,8 M
Net income 2018
25,2 M
Debt 2018
81,0 M
Yield 2018
7,08%
P/E ratio 2018
7,85
P/E ratio 2019
4,48
Capi. / Sales 2018
0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019
0,46x
Capitalization
197 M
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,17 $
Spread / Average Target
17%
