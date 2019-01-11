Log in
Geo Energy Resources Ltd    GEOE   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD (GEOE)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geo Energy Resources : Grant Of Share Options Pursuant To The Geo Energy Share Option Scheme

01/11/2019 | 07:04am EST

News

Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 11, 2019 18:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS PURSUANT TO THE GEO ENERGY SHARE OPTION SCHEME
Announcement Reference SG190111OTHRQNAY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 100,199 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:03:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 316 M
EBIT 2018 65,8 M
Net income 2018 25,2 M
Debt 2018 81,0 M
Yield 2018 7,08%
P/E ratio 2018 7,85
P/E ratio 2019 4,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,17 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Eka Mohammad Ali Iqbal Operation Manager
Philip Hendry Chief Financial Officer
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD13.10%193
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.78%52 720
GLENCORE1.30%52 153
COAL INDIA-3.22%20 477
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD2.55%11 205
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY2.80%8 133
