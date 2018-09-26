Log in
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD (GEOE)
  Report  
Geo Energy Resources : J.P. Morgan Credit And Equity Emerging Markets Conference 2018, London

09/26/2018 | 06:16am CEST

News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 26, 2018 12:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title J.P. MORGAN CREDIT AND EQUITY EMERGING MARKETS CONFERENCE 2018, LONDON
Announcement Reference SG180926OTHROQZJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,842,666 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:15:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 434 M
EBIT 2018 90,1 M
Net income 2018 44,5 M
Debt 2018 13,0 M
Yield 2018 5,81%
P/E ratio 2018 5,06
P/E ratio 2019 3,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,27 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Karyono Head-Operations
Philip Hendry Chief Financial Officer
Dhamma Surya Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD-13.21%229
GLENCORE-13.64%61 257
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-14.24%55 568
COAL INDIA4.68%23 981
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD7.84%12 824
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.62%8 587
