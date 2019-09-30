Geo Energy Resources : J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Credit Conference, London, 24-26 September 2019
09/30/2019 | 12:18am EDT
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 30, 2019 12:10
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
J.P. MORGAN EMERGING MARKETS CREDIT CONFERENCE, LONDON, 24-26 SEPTEMBER 2019
Announcement Reference
SG190930OTHRPU44
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 5,306,249 bytes)
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:17:01 UTC
Latest news on GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Sales 2019
288 M
EBIT 2019
47,0 M
Net income 2019
15,0 M
Debt 2019
85,0 M
Yield 2019
2,74%
P/E ratio 2019
17,6x
P/E ratio 2020
6,82x
EV / Sales2019
0,81x
EV / Sales2020
0,63x
Capitalization
148 M
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,11 $
Last Close Price
0,11 $
Spread / Highest target
3,11%
Spread / Average Target
-0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target
-3,51%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.