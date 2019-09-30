Log in
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD

(GEOE)
  Report  
Geo Energy Resources : J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Credit Conference, London, 24-26 September 2019

0
09/30/2019 | 12:18am EDT

News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 30, 2019 12:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title J.P. MORGAN EMERGING MARKETS CREDIT CONFERENCE, LONDON, 24-26 SEPTEMBER 2019
Announcement Reference SG190930OTHRPU44
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,306,249 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:17:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 47,0 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 85,0 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 6,82x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 148 M
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,11  $
Last Close Price 0,11  $
Spread / Highest target 3,11%
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Eka Mohammad Ali Iqbal Operation Manager
Philip Hendry Chief Financial Officer
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD-10.71%148
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.46%50 081
GLENCORE-15.22%40 647
COAL INDIA-15.56%17 437
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD20.03%12 327
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.87%7 777
