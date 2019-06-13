Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Geo Energy Resources Ltd    GEOE   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD

(GEOE)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geo Energy Resources : PT Tanah Bumbu Resources Mine Affected By Flood

0
06/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT

News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 13, 2019 17:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PT TANAH BUMBU RESOURCES MINE AFFECTED BY FLOOD
Announcement Reference SG190613OTHROJYY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,097 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:13:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 338 M
EBIT 2019 65,0 M
Net income 2019 21,0 M
Debt 2019 85,0 M
Yield 2019 5,75%
P/E ratio 2019 3,59
P/E ratio 2020 3,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 158 M
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,12 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Eka Mohammad Ali Iqbal Operation Manager
Philip Hendry Chief Financial Officer
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD-4.76%156
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED8.30%51 302
GLENCORE-7.48%44 506
COAL INDIA6.75%23 235
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD18.82%12 510
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY2.58%7 917
