Geo Energy Resources : PT Tanah Bumbu Resources Mine Affected By Flood
06/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 13, 2019 17:46
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
PT TANAH BUMBU RESOURCES MINE AFFECTED BY FLOOD
Announcement Reference
SG190613OTHROJYY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 92,097 bytes)
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:13:02 UTC
Latest news on GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Sales 2019
338 M
EBIT 2019
65,0 M
Net income 2019
21,0 M
Debt 2019
85,0 M
Yield 2019
5,75%
P/E ratio 2019
3,59
P/E ratio 2020
3,33
EV / Sales 2019
0,72x
EV / Sales 2020
0,63x
Capitalization
158 M
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,12 $
Spread / Average Target
9,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.