GEO Holdings Corp    2681   JP3282400005

GEO HOLDINGS CORP

(2681)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEO : 2nd STREET USA, Inc. Will Open Its New Store, 2nd STREET NoHo Located at Manhattan's NoHo Neighborhood in New York City in Mid-October 2019

0
08/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

2nd STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings Corporation (TOKYO: 2681), will open 2nd STREET NoHo, located in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood in New York (NY), in its ongoing international expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005046/en/

2nd Street New York, store exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

2nd Street New York, store exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

2nd STREET USA, Inc. is a company that buys and sells secondhand clothing and accessories. Its first store in the United States opened in January 2018 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. In the same year, the second US store opened in Old Pasadena in June, and third location opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County in July.

The NoHo neighborhood is in Manhattan’s downtown area well known for fashion, with many boutiques, small retailers, and secondhand clothing stores. It is adjacent to the SoHo neighborhood, where more leading-edge brand boutiques can be found.

2nd STREET USA, Inc. has been aiming and planning to open seven more stores in the United States, which will bring the total number of stores to ten by the end of 2020, including the stores outside of California and New York.

About 2nd STREET NoHo
Address: 712 Broadway, New York, New York
Featured Items: Clothing, bags, shoes, and other accessories
Opening date: mid-October 2019
NOTE: Future announcements will include more store details, including a specific opening date.

About 2nd STREET USA, Inc.
Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, Delaware 19901
Capitalization: USD 3,000,000
Date Established: November 19, 2015
CEO: Masahiro Kikuchi
Scope of Business: Second-hand Clothing within the USA

2nd STREET USA, Inc. websites
Shopping: https://2ndstreetusa.com/
E-commerce: https://ec.2ndstreetusa.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreetusa/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndstreetusa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/2ndstreetusa

About GEO Holdings Corporation

GEO Holdings Corporation operates more than 1,800 stores and e-commerce locations within Japan, including GEO Shops, which rent and sell new DVDs, CDs, and video games, and 2nd Street, which handles reusable clothing, furniture, and appliances.
See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
