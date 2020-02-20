Geo : 2nd STREET USA, Inc. to Open First East Coast Store on February 22, 2020, in Manhattan's NoHo Neighborhood

2nd STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open 2nd STREET NoHo, in Manhattan, New York, on the east coast of the United States, on February 22, 2020.

2nd STREET NoHo, store exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

2nd STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells used clothing and accessories. The first US store was opened in Melrose, in Los Angeles County, California, in January of 2018, with the second store opening in Pasadena, in that same county, in June of 2018. In July of that same year, the third store opened in Costa Mesa, in Orange County, California, the fourth store opened in Torrance, in Los Angeles County, California, and a fifth store in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, California in February of 2020. All of the locations have quickly become fashion hotspots for trend seekers throughout the area. 2nd STREET NoHo will be its sixth store in the United States.

2nd STREET NoHo will carry approximately 10,000 items of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, including a rich selection of items from international brands like Saint Lauren, Balenciaga, and Off White, as well as Japanese brands like COMME des GARCONS, Issey Miyake, and Yohji Yamamoto. A section within the store will focus exclusively on Japanese brands.

There will also be a wide range of items of bags and accessories, from luxury brands like LOUIS VUITTON, CHANEL, and GUCCI.

2nd STREET opened its first store in 1996, and has been helping style-setters embrace their individuality with a diverse inventory of “one of a find” items in highly organized, clean and traditional second-hand clothing stores. Inspired by the "culture of caring" and unique approach to Japanese hospitality referred to as “Omotenashi,” 2nd STREET promises to raise the bar for second-hand shoppers by upholding extremely high customer service standards and offering incredible prices on premium condition designer brand clothing. With the guidance of in-house stylists in each store, customers can achieve coveted high fashion and street style looks that are entirely their own, all while not having to worry about the hefty price tag. In addition to retail, buying services are offered for those looking to sell their fashionable, gently-used items. 2nd STREET USA is aiming to expand to ten stores in the short term, and to at least 100 stores in the long term.

About 2nd STREET NoHo:

Opening date: February 22, 2020 (Local time)

Address: 712 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Hours: 11:00am to 8:00pm, local time, year-round

Sales floor space: 2847 square feet

Range of items: A total of roughly 10,000 items, including second hand clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories.

About 2nd STREET USA, Inc.

Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, Delaware, 19901

Capitalization: USD 3,000,000

Date Established: November 19, 2015

CEO: Masahiro Kikuchi

Scope of Business: Second-hand Clothing within the USA

2nd STREET USA, Inc. websites:

Shopping: https://2ndstreetusa.com/

E-commerce: https://ec.2ndstreetusa.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreetusa/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndstreetusa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/2ndstreetusa

About GEO Holdings Corporation

GEO Holdings Corporation operates over 1,800 shops as well as an online sales presence in Japan, comprised mostly of GEO shops, which primarily rent CDs, DVDs, and game software in addition to new product sales, and 2nd STREET, which handles a wide range of recycled, reused products, including clothing, furniture, and consumer electronics. Visit http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

