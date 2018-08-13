Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Geodrill Ltd    GEO   IM00B3RLCZ58

GEODRILL LTD (GEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GEODRILL : REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:45am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GEODRILL REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

- MARKED BY MILESTONE REVENUE AND ROBUST MARGINS -

TORONTO, August 13, 2018 - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX:GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, reported its financial results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2018. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Geodrill's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Highlights for Q2-2018:

  • Increased revenue by 21% to $27.3M compared to $22.6M in Q2-2017;

  • Generated a gross margin of 47% compared to 42% in Q2-2017;

  • Invested $3.5M into CAPEX;

  • Drilled 382,418 meters, or 40% more than Q2-2017; and

  • Ended the quarter with $7.8M in cash.

Financial Summary

US$ 000s

(except earnings per share, meters drilled and percentages)

For the three months ended June 30, 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2017

For the six months ended June 30, 2018

For the six months ended June 30, 2017

Revenue

27,280

22,621

51,533

41,173

Gross profit

12,733

9,539

24,177

16,755

Gross profit margin

47%

42%

47%

41%

EBITDA(1)(2)

7,272

5,235

13,098

8,376

EBITDA margin

27%

23%

25%

20%

Earnings per share - basic

0.05

0.05

0.09

0.06

Meters drilled

382,418

272,988

705,090

529,872

Notes:

  • (1) EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

  • (2) Please see "Non-IFRS Measures" below for additional discussion

"This was a milestone quarter marked by the highest quarterly revenue in the history of the company, delivering robust margins. The strong momentum in the first half of the year exemplifies our dedication to providing gold standard customer service and safety via a fleet of high performance rigs that continue to drive our business," said Dave Harper, President and CEO of Geodrill. "This record-setting quarter, coupled with continued investment into our equipment, positions Geodrill to keep pace with the strong drilling activity in West Africa while remaining focused on delivering solid margins."

Geodrill's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018, are available via Geodrill's website atwww.geodrill-gh.comand will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Following the release, management of the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am EDT to discuss the financial results.

You can join the call by dialing 1-888-390-0546 or local 416-764-8688. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1794709/F3B34F783DA06ED45F3590163AF7C06D

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days. Operator Assisted Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390 0541 or local 416 764 8677.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Mali and also operates in the African copperbelt, Zambia. The Company provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. Geodrill operates a fleet of high performance multi-purpose rigs, which offer the versatility of being able to perform both reverse circulation and diamond core drilling. Geodrill's client mix is made up of majors, intermediates and juniors that are exploring for gold and other minerals. The Company's operational proximity to countries such as Mauritania, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Cameroon positions the Company favourably in its ability to service these markets.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and is used as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. However, EBITDA is not a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. EBITDA should not be viewed in isolation and does not purport to be an alternative to net income or gross profit as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, andEBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Additionally, EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Please see the Company's MD&A for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 for the EBITDA reconciliation.

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, without limitation those described in the Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2018 under the heading "Risk

Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that may cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or review such information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

- 30 -

For further information: Joanna Longo, Investor Relations (416) 238-1414 ext. 233jlongo@terrepartners.com

Disclaimer

Geodrill Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 01:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEODRILL LTD
03:45aGEODRILL : Reports strong second quarter 2018 financial results
PU
07/23GEODRILL : Provides notice for the second quarter 2018 financial results
PU
06/05GEODRILL : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
05/07GEODRILL : Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05/07GEODRILL : Reports Strong First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
05/07GEODRILL : Reports strong first quarter 2018 financial results - delivers 31% in..
PU
05/02GEODRILL LTD : quaterly earnings release
04/16GEODRILL : Provides Notice for the First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Annu..
AQ
03/05GEODRILL : Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AQ
02/28GEODRILL LTD : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/09GEODRILL : Still Cheap Even After Excellent Q1 Report 
05/07Geodrill Ltd. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/23Mineral Drilling Sector - Still Overlooked And Underestimated 
2017The Recovery In The Mineral Drilling Sector Supports Gold Bugs 
2017GEODRILL : A Geographic Focus Bears Fruit 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 94,4 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,99
P/E ratio 2019 6,85
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 61,9 M
Chart GEODRILL LTD
Duration : Period :
Geodrill Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEODRILL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,98 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Harper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Bingham Chairman
Terry Frederick Burling Chief Operating Officer
Gregory G. Borsk Chief Financial Officer
Colin Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEODRILL LTD-9.13%62
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-26.02%2 175
HARSCO CORPORATION32.17%1 998
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-9.27%1 436
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD54.29%1 046
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%962
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.