GEOPARK IS THE 1ST OIL & GAS COMPANY TO RECEIVE THE BUREAU

VERITAS SAFEGUARD LABEL IN COLOMBIA

Bogotá, Colombia. June 9, 2020 - Bureau Veritas, a leading certification and inspection provider, has awarded GeoPark its Safeguard label, which recognizes the Company has the best practices and highest standards in biosecurity and ensures the widespread implementation of protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bureau Veritas conducted a rigorous evaluation of the content and implementation of the protocols designed by GeoPark to prevent, mitigate, control and adequately manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia. As a result, they awarded GeoPark a score of 99.9 points out of 100, making us the first oil & gas company in Colombia to receive the hygiene and safety label.

The methodology applied in Bureau Veritas' certification included holding interviews with different areas of the company - both with operations and office personnel - and the review and verification of documentation, in addition to the completion of training in biosecurity protocols and compliance with current official regulations.

This award demonstrates GeoPark's commitment to the health of its workers, contractors and neighbors. GeoPark will continue to work responsibly during this public health emergency, upholding safe and sustainable operations in the country.

