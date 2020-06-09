Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GeoPark Limited    GPRK   BMG383271050

GEOPARK LIMITED

(GPRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/09 10:16:26 am
11.16 USD   -3.21%
10:08aGEOPARK : Is the 1st oil & gas company to receive the bureau veritas safeguard label in colombia
PU
05/13GEOPARK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13GEOPARK : Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEOPARK : IS THE 1ST OIL & GAS COMPANY TO RECEIVE THE BUREAU VERITAS SAFEGUARD LABEL IN COLOMBIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:08am EDT

For its biosecurity standards and COVID-19 protocols:

GEOPARK IS THE 1ST OIL & GAS COMPANY TO RECEIVE THE BUREAU

VERITAS SAFEGUARD LABEL IN COLOMBIA

Bogotá, Colombia. June 9, 2020 - Bureau Veritas, a leading certification and inspection provider, has awarded GeoPark its Safeguard label, which recognizes the Company has the best practices and highest standards in biosecurity and ensures the widespread implementation of protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bureau Veritas conducted a rigorous evaluation of the content and implementation of the protocols designed by GeoPark to prevent, mitigate, control and adequately manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia. As a result, they awarded GeoPark a score of 99.9 points out of 100, making us the first oil & gas company in Colombia to receive the hygiene and safety label.

The methodology applied in Bureau Veritas' certification included holding interviews with different areas of the company - both with operations and office personnel - and the review and verification of documentation, in addition to the completion of training in biosecurity protocols and compliance with current official regulations.

This award demonstrates GeoPark's commitment to the health of its workers, contractors and neighbors. GeoPark will continue to work responsibly during this public health emergency, upholding safe and sustainable operations in the country.

About GeoPark

GeoPark is a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador. As part of its mission of "Creating Value and Giving Back", the Company develops sustainable social investment programs in conjunction with the State and local authorities and communities, which aim to promote positive changes in the areas in which it has activities.

For more information: María Camila Casallas mcasallas@geo-park.com3103167586

Disclaimer

Geopark Limited published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 14:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEOPARK LIMITED
10:08aGEOPARK : Is the 1st oil & gas company to receive the bureau veritas safeguard l..
PU
05/13GEOPARK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13GEOPARK : Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
PU
05/13GEOPARK : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/08GEOPARK : Announces Reporting Date for Its 2020 First Quarter Results, Conferenc..
BU
04/20GEOPARK : First Quarter 2020 Operational Update / Playbook and Tools for the Dow..
PU
04/20GEOPARK : Announces First Quarter 2020 Operational Update
BU
04/01GEOPARK : Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2019
BU
03/19GEOPARK : Plan Ahead for New Environment and Revisions in 2020 Work Program
PU
03/19GEOPARK : Announces Plan Ahead for New Environment and Revisions in 2020 Work Pr..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 354 M - -
Net income 2020 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2020 691 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,4x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 699 M 699 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart GEOPARK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GeoPark Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOPARK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,27 $
Last Close Price 11,53 $
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Franklin Park Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald Eugene O'Shaughnessy Executive Chairman
Augusto Zubillaga Chief Operating Officer
Andrés Ocampo Chief Financial Officer
Juan Cristóbal Pávez Recart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEOPARK LIMITED-47.83%699
CNOOC LIMITED-26.47%54 901
CONOCOPHILLIPS-22.64%53 954
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-25.85%36 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-30.36%25 806
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-49.55%21 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group