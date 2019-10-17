GeoPark : Third Quarter 2019 - Operational Update

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION GEOPARK ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATE GROWING THE PRODUCTION BASE, FINDING NEW OILFIELDS, AND EXPANDING THE OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM Bogota, Colombia - October 17, 2019 - GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, today announced its operational update for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 ("3Q2019"). All figures are expressed in US Dollars and growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when otherwise specified. Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Oil and Gas Production Growth (16 Straight Years of Continuous Growth) Consolidated oil and gas production up 6% to 39,619 boepd - adjusting for divested blocks, consolidated production increased by 9% (3% higher compared to 2Q2019)

Oil production increased by 8% to 33,693 bopd

Colombian oil production increased by 8% to 31,394 bopd (12% increase adjusting for divested blocks)

Chilean production increased by 27% to 3,358 boepd New Exploration and Development Successes In Colombia on the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) New Guaco oil field discovered along the most western fault trend in block potentially opening-up new trend

opening-up new trend Five new wells were tested and put on production in block

New wells drilled and tested are currently producing more than 3,600 bopd gross In Brazil on the REC-T-128 block (GeoPark operated, 70% WI) New discovered Praia dos Castelhanos oil field initiated long-term testing at rate of approximately 200- 220 bopd High Potential Acreage Expansion, including New Partnership with Ecopetrol/Hocol in Colombia Acquired three low-cost,low-risk exploration blocks in the Llanos basin in Colombia in partnership with Hocol (a 100% subsidiary of Ecopetrol) - with GeoPark selected as Operator - and adding 86-155 mmbbl of gross unrisked exploration resources 1

low-cost,low-risk exploration blocks in the Llanos basin in Colombia in partnership with Hocol (a 100% subsidiary of Ecopetrol) - with GeoPark selected as Operator - and adding 86-155 mmbbl of gross unrisked exploration resources Acquired four new attractive low-risk,low-cost blocks in Brazil, strengthening GeoPark's existing portfolio in the Reconcavo and Potiguar basins and adjacent to existing producing fields Continued Returning Value to Shareholders Accelerated share buyback program, having acquired 4,404,000 shares (7% of total outstanding shares) for $72.0 million since December 2018, while executing self-funded growth work programs Catalysts: 4Q2019 Drilling seven new exploration and development wells and testing three wells across GeoPark's Latin American portfolio 1 Independently audited by Gaffney, Cline and Associates

Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country The following table shows production figures for 3Q2019, as compared to 3Q2018: 3Q2019 3Q2018 Total Oil Gas Total % Chg. (boepd) (bopd)a (mcfpd) (boepd) Colombia 31,578 31,394 1,104 29,139 +8% Brazil 2,299 41 13,549 3,124 -26% Chile 3,358 692 15,996 2,632 +28% Argentina 2,384 1,566 4,906 2,319 +3% Total 39,619 33,693 35,555 37,214 +6% Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 1,419 bopd in 3Q2019. No royalties were paid in kind in Brazil, Chile or Argentina. Quarterly Production Evolution (boepd) 3Q2019 2Q2019 1Q2019 4Q2018 3Q2018 Colombia 31,578 32,191a 32,131 30,641 29,139 Brazil 2,299 1,693 1,960 2,894 3,124 Chile 3,358 2,952 2,961 2,823 2,632 Argentina 2,384 2,365 2,505 2,383 2,319 Total 39,619 39,201 39,557 38,741 37,214 Oil 33,693 34,261 34,358 32,859 31,266 Gas 5,926 4,940 5,199 5,882 5,948 Includes approximately 640 bopd from the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks that were sold on July 1, 2019. Oil and Gas Production Update Consolidated: Overall oil and gas production grew by 6% to 39,619 boepd in 3Q2019 from 37,214 boepd in 3Q2018, due to increased production in Colombia, Chile and Argentina, partially offset by lower production in Brazil. Oil represented 85% of total reported production compared to 84% in 3Q2018. On July 1, 2019, GeoPark completed the divestiture of the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks. Adjusting for the sale of these blocks (1,007 bopd in 3Q2018), the Company's consolidated oil and gas production increased by 9% in 3Q2019 and Colombian production increased by 12%. Colombia: Average net oil and gas production in Colombia grew 8% to 31,578 boepd in 3Q2019 compared to 29,139 boepd in 3Q2018, reflecting continued successful exploration, appraisal and development drilling in the Llanos 34 block. Adjusting for the sale of the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks, Colombian production increased by 12%. The main operational highlights for the Llanos 34 block in 3Q2019 were: Exploration drilling: The Guaco 1 exploration well was successfully tested during September 2019. The Guaco oil field is located along the third and most western major fault trend in the Llanos 34 block. Oil shows during drilling and petrophysical analysis indicated the potential for hydrocarbons in both the Guadalupe and Mirador formations. Similar to other Llanos 34 fields, the Guaco oil field appears to be both a structural and stratigraphic trap. The well was drilled to a total depth of 11,936 feet. A production test conducted with an electric submersible pump in the Guadalupe formation resulted in a production rate of 960 bopd. Current production stabilized at a rate of 600 bopd, 24.6 degrees API with less than 1% water cut. 2

Development and appraisal drilling: Five new wells were tested and put on production, currently adding above 3,000 bopd gross, including Tigana Sur 8, Tigana Sur 14, Jacana 28, Jacana 29 and Jacana 51. Infrastructure update: The flowline connecting the Llanos 34 block to the Oleoducto de los Llanos ("ODL"), one of Colombia's principal pipelines, was fully operational during 3Q2019 with oil flowing from the Jacana oil field to the ODL infrastructure, contributing to operating netback improvements and reducing overall operational risks. Acreage Expansion in Colombia in Partnership with Ecopetrol/Hocol: On July 11, GeoPark signed final contracts for the Llanos 86, Llanos 87 and Llanos 104 blocks, in partnership with Hocol (a 100% subsidiary of Ecopetrol).

The acquired blocks represent significant and attractive, low-risk,low-cost, high potential exploration acreage in the Llanos basin in proximity to GeoPark's successful Llanos 34 block, surrounded by multiple producing oil and gas fields, as well as existing infrastructure.

low-risk,low-cost, high potential exploration acreage in the Llanos basin in proximity to GeoPark's successful Llanos 34 block, surrounded by multiple producing oil and gas fields, as well as existing infrastructure. GeoPark will be the operator with a 50% WI.

The three blocks cover an aggregate area of 679,292 acres - eight times the size of the Llanos 34 block.

Unrisked exploration resources associated to these blocks amount to approximately 86-155 mmbbl gross in aggregate, as independently audited by Gaffney, Cline & Associates.

86-155 mmbbl gross in aggregate, as independently audited by Gaffney, Cline & Associates. For further detail, please refer to the release published on June 27, 2019. Brazil: Average net production in Brazil decreased by 26% to 2,292 boepd in 3Q2019 compared to 3,124 boepd in 3Q2018 (98% gas in both 3Q2019 and 3Q2018). However, compared to 2Q2019, Brazilian production increased by 35% due to higher demand in the Manati gas field. Exploration drilling in the Reconcavo and Potiguar basins: Praia dos Castelhanos 1 well in the REC-T-128 block was discovered during 2Q2019, with long-term testing activities initiated in late 3Q2019 averaging 200-220 bopd gross of light oil.

REC-T-128 block was discovered during 2Q2019, with long-term testing activities initiated in late 3Q2019 averaging 200-220 bopd gross of light oil. Permitting and other preliminary activities carried out during 3Q2019 related to the Mandacaru exploration prospect in the POT-T-747 block (GeoPark operated, 70% WI), expected to initiate drilling in 4Q2019. Acreage expansion in Brazil: In September 2019, GeoPark was preliminarily awarded the REC-T-58,REC-T-67,REC-T-77 and POT- T-834 blocks (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) in the first cycle of the Permanent Offer held by ANP.

REC-T-58,REC-T-67,REC-T-77 and POT- T-834 blocks (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) in the first cycle of the Permanent Offer held by ANP. Acquired blocks cover an area of 30,731 acres and represent low-risk and low-cost exploration acreage, strengthening GeoPark's existing portfolio in the Reconcavo and Potiguar basins and are adjacent to existing, producing fields. The Reconcavo blocks are located near the recent Praia dos Castelhanos discovery, in the REC-T-128 block

low-risk and low-cost exploration acreage, strengthening GeoPark's existing portfolio in the Reconcavo and Potiguar basins and are adjacent to existing, producing fields. The Reconcavo blocks are located near the recent Praia dos Castelhanos discovery, in the REC-T-128 block Limited total commitments of approximately $1.3 million in aggregate (including bonus and work program) during the first exploration period of five years.

For further detail, please refer to the release published on September 12, 2019. Chile: Average net production in Chile increased by 28% to 3,358 boepd, representing the highest level since 4Q2016. Higher production in 3Q2019 resulted from the successful discovery and development of the Jauke gas field. The production mix during 3Q2019 was 79% gas and 21% light oil (compared to 73% gas and 27% light oil in 3Q2018). Exploration drilling in the Fell block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI): Civil works and other preliminary activities carried out during 3Q2019 related to the Jauke Oeste exploration prospect, expected to spud in 4Q2019. 3

Argentina: Average net production in Argentina increased by 3% to 2,384 boepd in 3Q2019 (66% oil, 34% gas) compared to 2,319 boepd in 3Q2018 (65% oil, 35% gas). Higher production in 3Q2019 resulted from a successful and ongoing optimization project initiated in 2018 focused on enhancing oil production levels. Exploration drilling in the Aguada Baguales block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI): The Aguada Baguales Sur 1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 4,839 feet. Preliminary logging information indicated potential for hydrocarbons in the Lajas and Centenario formations. Testing activities are currently underway. 4Q2019 Drilling Schedule The following is a summary of expected drilling and testing activities scheduled for 4Q2019: Prospect/Wella Country Block WI Type 1 Tigana Norte 13 b Colombia Llanos 34 45% Development 2 Tigana Norte 15 Colombia Llanos 34 45% Development 3 Tigana Norte 18 Colombia Llanos 34 45% Development 4 Jacana 33 b Colombia Llanos 34 45% Development 5 Jacana 35 Colombia Llanos 34 45% Development 6 Tigui 18 Colombia Llanos 34 45% Development 7 Tigui 21 Colombia Llanos 34 45% Development 8 Jauke Oeste 1 Chile Fell 100% Exploration 9 Aguada Baguales Sur 1 b Argentina Aguada Baguales 100% Exploration 10 Mandacaru 1 Brazil POT-T-747 70% Exploration Information included in the table above is subject to change and may also be subject to partner or regulatory approval Drilling initiated or completed with testing activities expected in 4Q2019 4

OTHER NEWS / RECENT EVENTS Reporting dates for 3Q2019 results release, conference call and the work program and investment guidelines for 2020 GeoPark will report its 3Q2019 financial results on November 6, 2019, after the market close. In conjunction with the 3Q2019 results press release, GeoPark management will host a conference call on November 7, 2019 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss 3Q2019 financial results and the work program and investment guidelines for 2020. To listen to the call, participants can access the webcast located in the Investor Support section of the Company's website at www.geo-park.com. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing the numbers provided below: United States Participants: 866-547-1509 International Participants: +1 920-663-6208 Passcode: 9391975 Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. An archive of the webcast replay will be made available in the Investor Support section of the Company's website at www.geo-park.com after the conclusion of the live call. For further information, please contact: INVESTORS: Stacy Steimel - Shareholder Value Director ssteimel@geo-park.com Santiago, Chile T: +562 2242 9600 Miguel Bello - Market Access Director Santiago, Chile mbello@geo-park.com T: +562 2242 9600 MEDIA: Jared Levy - Sard Verbinnen & Co jlevy@sardverb.com New York, USA T: +1 (212) 687-8080 Kelsey Markovich - Sard Verbinnen & Co kmarkovich@sardverb.com New York, USA T: +1 (212) 687-8080 5

