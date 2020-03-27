Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Georgia Healthcare Group PLC    GHG   GB00BYSS4K11

GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(GHG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 12:35:10 pm
77.5 GBp   -0.64%
03:18aGEORGIA HEALTHCARE : Deferral of publication of Financial Statements
PU
02/24GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : 4Q19 and FY19 Results
PU
02/19GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG notice of 4Q19 and FY19 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Georgia Healthcare : Deferral of publication of Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:18am EDT
In light of the joint statement issued on 26 March 2020 by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and the Financial Reporting Council ('FRC') recommending that public companies should re-consider their timetables for publication of financial information to ensure accurate and carefully prepared disclosures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (the 'Company') confirms that the Company will defer the publication of its audited Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Report').

The Company had intended to publish its Annual Report for the year ending 31 December 2019 on March 27, 2020. The Company now plans to publish the Report in mid-April 2020.

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Ketevan Kalandarishvili, Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Georgia Healthcare Group plc published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 07:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP P
03:18aGEORGIA HEALTHCARE : Deferral of publication of Financial Statements
PU
02/24GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : 4Q19 and FY19 Results
PU
02/19GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG notice of 4Q19 and FY19 Results
PU
02/11GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG leases a warehouse from M2
PU
2019GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : ADB Invests 19.5 Million Georgian Lari in Evex Hospitals' L..
AQ
2019GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : Exchange Facility update
PU
2019GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : EBRD participates in corporate bond issue in Georgian lari
AQ
2019GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG's hospitals business issues GEL 50 million bonds with h..
PU
2019GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG pharmacy and distribution business signs a franchise ag..
PU
2019GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG 2Q19 and 1H19 Results
PU
More news
Financials (GEL)
Sales 2019 952 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 38,5 M
Debt 2019 333 M
Yield 2019 9,50%
P/E ratio 2019 2,66x
P/E ratio 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 100 M
Chart GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,40  GEL
Last Close Price 0,78  GEL
Spread / Highest target 1 613%
Spread / Average Target 1 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 554%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nickoloz Gamkrelidze Chief Executive Officer & Director
William I. Huyett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Irakli Gogia Deputy CEO-Finance & Operations
Otar Lortkipanidze Director-Information Technology
Irakli Gilauri Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-36.99%122
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-22.54%36 710
MCKESSON CORPORATION-4.81%21 469
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-16.47%12 328
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.8.55%7 364
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD0.76%6 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group