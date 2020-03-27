Georgia Healthcare : Deferral of publication of Financial Statements

In light of the joint statement issued on 26 March 2020 by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and the Financial Reporting Council ('FRC') recommending that public companies should re-consider their timetables for publication of financial information to ensure accurate and carefully prepared disclosures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (the 'Company') confirms that the Company will defer the publication of its audited Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Report').

The Company had intended to publish its Annual Report for the year ending 31 December 2019 on March 27, 2020. The Company now plans to publish the Report in mid-April 2020.

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Ketevan Kalandarishvili, Head of Investor Relations