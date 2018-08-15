Log in
GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC (GHG)

GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC (GHG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 05:35:01 pm
259 GBp   -1.33%
08:11aGEORGIA HEALTHC : GHG 2Q18 and 1H18 Results
PU
08/10GEORGIA HEALTHC : GHG notice of 1Q18 Results
PU
08/09GEORGIA HEALTHC : notice of 2Q and 1H 2018 Results
PU
Summary 
News Summary

Georgia Healthcare : GHG 2Q18 and 1H18 Results

0
08/15/2018 | 08:11am CEST

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ('GHG' or the 'Group' - LSE: GHG LN), announces the Group's second quarter and half year 2018 consolidated financial results. Unless otherwise mentioned, comparatives are for the second quarter of 2017. The results are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted in the European Union ('EU'), are unaudited and extracted from management accounts.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

GHG announces today the Group's 2Q18 and 1H18 consolidated results, reporting a half year profit of GEL 28.4 million (US$11.6 million/GBP 8.8 million) and earnings per share ('EPS') of GEL 0.14 (US$0.06 per share/GBP 0.04 per share).

Disclaimer

Georgia Healthcare Group plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 260 M
EBIT 2018 31,6 M
Net income 2018 15,3 M
Debt 2018 88,2 M
Yield 2018 0,33%
P/E ratio 2018 23,70
P/E ratio 2019 16,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 346 M
Chart GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,82  GBP
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nickoloz Gamkrelidze Chief Executive Officer & Director
Irakli Gilauri Non-Executive Chairman
Irakli Gogia Deputy CEO-Finance & Operations
Otar Lortkipanidze Director-Information Technology
Gregory Khurtsidze Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Clinical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-27.04%439
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.76%70 199
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-8.46%65 985
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO15.22%47 025
MCKESSON CORPORATION-18.77%24 600
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-8.05%17 737
