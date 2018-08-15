Georgia Healthcare : GHG 2Q18 and 1H18 Results

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ('GHG' or the 'Group' - LSE: GHG LN), announces the Group's second quarter and half year 2018 consolidated financial results. Unless otherwise mentioned, comparatives are for the second quarter of 2017. The results are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted in the European Union ('EU'), are unaudited and extracted from management accounts.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

GHG announces today the Group's 2Q18 and 1H18 consolidated results, reporting a half year profit of GEL 28.4 million (US$11.6 million/GBP 8.8 million) and earnings per share ('EPS') of GEL 0.14 (US$0.06 per share/GBP 0.04 per share).