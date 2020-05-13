Log in
Georgia Healthcare : GHG notice of 1Q20 Results

05/13/2020 | 02:05am EDT
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ('GHG') will publish its financial results for 1Q 2020 at 07:00 London time on Tuesday, 19 May 2020. The results announcement will be available on GHG's website at ghg.com.ge. An investor/analyst conference call, organised by GHG, will be held on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, at 14:00 UK / 15:00 CET / 09:00 U.S Eastern Time. The duration of the call will be 60 minutes and will consist of a 15-minute update and a 45-minute Q&A session. Dial-in numbers: 30-Day replay Pass code for replays / conference ID: 1295318 Pass code for replays / conference ID: 1295318 International Dial in: +44 (0) 2071 928000 International Dial in: +44 (0) 3333 00 97 85 UK: 08445718892 UK National Dial in: 08082380667 US: 16315107495 UK Local Dial in: 08445718951 Austria: 019286559 US Free Call Dial in: 1 (917) 677 7532 Belgium: 024009874 Czech Republic: 228881424 Finland: 0942450806 France: 0176700794 Germany: 06924437351 Ireland: 014319615 Italy: 0687502026 Netherlands: 0207143545 Norway: 23960264 Spain: 914146280 Sweden: 0850692180 Switzerland: 0315800059

Disclaimer

Georgia Healthcare Group plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:04:09 UTC
