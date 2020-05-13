Georgia Healthcare : GHG notice of 1Q20 Results

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ('GHG') will publish its financial results for 1Q 2020 at 07:00 London time on Tuesday, 19 May 2020. The results announcement will be available on GHG's website at ghg.com.ge. An investor/analyst conference call, organised by GHG, will be held on Tuesday, 19 May 2020, at 14:00 UK / 15:00 CET / 09:00 U.S Eastern Time. The duration of the call will be 60 minutes and will consist of a 15-minute update and a 45-minute Q&A session. Dial-in numbers: 30-Day replay Pass code for replays / conference ID: 1295318 Pass code for replays / conference ID: 1295318 International Dial in: +44 (0) 2071 928000 International Dial in: +44 (0) 3333 00 97 85 UK: 08445718892 UK National Dial in: 08082380667 US: 16315107495 UK Local Dial in: 08445718951 Austria: 019286559 US Free Call Dial in: 1 (917) 677 7532 Belgium: 024009874 Czech Republic: 228881424 Finland: 0942450806 France: 0176700794 Germany: 06924437351 Ireland: 014319615 Italy: 0687502026 Netherlands: 0207143545 Norway: 23960264 Spain: 914146280 Sweden: 0850692180 Switzerland: 0315800059

