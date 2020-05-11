Georgia Healthcare : GHG signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD

Log in
05/11/2020 | 03:14am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
GHG signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD
Released 08:11 11-May-2020



RNS Number : 4610M
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC
11 May 2020

London, 11 May 2020

Georgia Healthcare Group signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ('GHG' or 'the Group') announces that it has signed a US$ 25 million 2-year loan agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ('EBRD'), to fund potential working capital and operational expenditure requirements for the Group's important role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

As the largest healthcare provider in the country, we realise our responsibility within Georgia to help combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and have developed a significant Group-wide action plan. The plan includes the adaptation of six of our hospitals for Covid-19 centres as well as increasing our stock levels to ensure that we have enough medicines and major consumables in the country, in case of a significant virus outbreak.

'I want to thank the EBRD, our longstanding partner, with whom we have completed another successful transaction. The allocated funds will enable us to support the country to combat the coronavirus epidemic, maintain strong liquidity and service quality in order to properly address our patients' and customers' needs, and protect the well-being of our citizens,' commented Nikoloz Gamkrelidze, CEO of Georgia Healthcare Group.

Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus, said: 'GHG is our longstanding client and we are delighted to strengthen its operations. Solid healthcare infrastructure is paramount at this challenging time and with this project we invest in people, in saving lives and in their futures.'

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Ketevan Kalandarishvili, Head of Investor Relations

About Georgia Healthcare Group PLC

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC is a UK incorporated holding company of the largest healthcare services provider in the fast-growing, predominantly privately-owned, Georgian healthcare services market. GHG's leadership position is underpinned by offering the most comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient services targeting the mass market segment through its vertically integrated network of 18 hospitals and 34 clinics. GHG is the single largest market participant, accounting for 24% of total hospital bed capacity in the country, as of 31 December 2019. GHG is also the largest pharmaceuticals retailer and wholesaler in Georgia, with approximately 32% market share by revenue and the largest provider of medical insurance in Georgia with a 32% market share based on net insurance premiums earned and approximately c.236,000 insurance customers. GHG employed a total of c.15,900 people as at 31 December 2019, including c.3,600 physicians and 2,900 pharmacists.

For further information, please visit ghg.com.geor contact:

Nikoloz Gamkrelidze

Irakli Gogia

Ketevan Kalandarishvili

CEO

CFO

Head of Investor Relations

+995 322 550505 (5077)

+995 322 550505 (5088)

+995 322 550505 (5079)

ngamkrelidze@ghg.com.ge

irakligogia@ghg.com.ge

ir@ghg.com.ge

This news report is presented for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AGRGZGMKNMRGGZG
GHG signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD - RNS

Disclaimer

Georgia Healthcare Group plc published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 07:13:00 UTC
