Georgia Healthcare : GHG signs a partnership agreement with the Association of Leading Israeli Medical Professors

03/25/2019 | 10:00am EDT
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ('GHG' or the 'Group') announces that its Hospitals business has signed a partnership agreement with the Association of Leading Israeli Medical Professors ('ALIMP'), under which the association member professors will provide their service at GHG's healthcare facilities, for Georgian as well as for international patients. GHG healthcare facilities will be the only hospitals from post-soviet countries with whom the ALIMP can partner for the next eight years.

Members of the association, a group of internationally recognised Israeli doctors, are specialists in different medical fields including cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, thoracic surgery, bariatric surgery, urology and gynaecology. The partnership is a unique opportunity for both local and international patients to receive the highest quality of treatment at an affordable price. The members of ALIMP will also be engaged in training and upskilling our medical professionals and resident doctors, giving them the possibility to incorporate the latest scientific approaches in medicine at GHG hospitals.

'I am very pleased that GHG's Hospitals business has started another successful project, that will significantly contribute towards its newly declared strategy to develop medical tourism in the country. After the renovation works carried out at our hospitals over the past few years, and particularly after opening our flagship Regional Hospital, we are now ready to serve our patients with the best possible healthcare infrastructure. This, combined with the best-in-class human capital recognised internationally, will further enable us to provide Georgian citizens with access to high-quality treatment without leaving the country and to attract more international patients, ensuring further expansion and growth. The knowledge and experience sharing is a part of the partnership that we believe our medical staff will strongly benefit from and contribute to their further development.' - commented Nikoloz Gamkrelidze, CEO of Georgia Healthcare Group.

Disclaimer

Georgia Healthcare Group plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 13:59:16 UTC
