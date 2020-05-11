Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Georgia Healthcare Group PLC    GHG   GB00BYSS4K11

GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(GHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Georgia Healthcare : signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:19am EDT
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC ('GHG' or 'the Group') announces that it has signed a US$ 25 million 2-year loan agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ('EBRD'), to fund potential working capital and operational expenditure requirements for the Group's important role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

As the largest healthcare provider in the country, we realise our responsibility within Georgia to help combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and have developed a significant Group-wide action plan. The plan includes the adaptation of six of our hospitals for Covid-19 centres as well as increasing our stock levels to ensure that we have enough medicines and major consumables in the country, in case of a significant virus outbreak.

'I want to thank the EBRD, our longstanding partner, with whom we have completed another successful transaction. The allocated funds will enable us to support the country to combat the coronavirus epidemic, maintain strong liquidity and service quality in order to properly address our patients' and customers' needs, and protect the well-being of our citizens,' commented Nikoloz Gamkrelidze, CEO of Georgia Healthcare Group.

Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus, said: 'GHG is our longstanding client and we are delighted to strengthen its operations. Solid healthcare infrastructure is paramount at this challenging time and with this project we invest in people, in saving lives and in their futures.'

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Ketevan Kalandarishvili, Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Georgia Healthcare Group plc published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 07:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP P
03:19aGEORGIA HEALTHCARE : signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD
PU
03:14aGEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD
PU
04/29GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Geogia Healthcare Group plc
AQ
04/23GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Georgia Healthcare Group plc
AQ
04/15GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : Possible offer by Georgia Capital PLC for Georgia Healthcar..
PU
03/27GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : Deferral of publication of Financial Statements
PU
02/24GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : 4Q19 and FY19 Results
PU
02/19GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG notice of 4Q19 and FY19 Results
PU
02/11GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG leases a warehouse from M2
PU
2019GEORGIA HEALTHCARE : ADB Invests 19.5 Million Georgian Lari in Evex Hospitals' L..
AQ
More news
Financials (GEL)
Sales 2020 1 040 M
EBIT 2020 133 M
Net income 2020 61,4 M
Debt 2020 300 M
Yield 2020 13,4%
P/E ratio 2020 1,85x
P/E ratio 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 104 M
Chart GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,30  GEL
Last Close Price 0,81  GEL
Spread / Highest target 1 549%
Spread / Average Target 1 179%
Spread / Lowest Target 562%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nickoloz Gamkrelidze Chief Executive Officer & Director
William I. Huyett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Irakli Gogia Deputy CEO-Finance & Operations
Otar Lortkipanidze Director-Information Technology
Irakli Gilauri Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-34.55%129
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-29.33%36 554
MCKESSON CORPORATION-1.70%24 078
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-1.38%14 554
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.0.48%8 388
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.25%7 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group