Geospace Technologies : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

07/24/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).

What:

Geospace Technologies Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call

When:

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

How:

Live via phone – U.S. participants can dial toll free (866) 342-8591. International participants can dial (203) 518-9713. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ319 prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations tab of our website: www.geospace.com.

Geospace Technologies Corporation principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. We primarily market our seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. We also market our seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. We design and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.


© Business Wire 2019
